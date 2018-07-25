Coetzee’s bid to regain Bok shirt to come under scrutiny against the Waratahs

Andries Coetzee’s bid to regain the Springbok No15 jersey had better take flight in the Lions’ Super Rugby semi-final against the Waratahs on Saturday.

The fullback has committed to staying with the Lions for another Super Rugby season in the hope of earning selection for the Springboks at next year’s World Cup.

“I had to make a decision and I believe it is the right decision to give myself a chance to be in the World Cup squad next year‚" he said.

"I feel at ease having signed at the Lions until the end of Super Rugby next season.”

It will be a good time to rise above his challengers this weekend.

The Waratahs will bring a game in which they will want to test the Lions on the margins and their aerial attack is very much part of their battle plan.