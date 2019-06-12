Junior Springbok captain Phendulani Buthelezi has called on his team to show improvement when they take on New Zealand at the U20 World Championships in Argentina Wednesday.

The two southern hemisphere heavyweights are locked on 10 points each after both comfortably beaten Georgia and Scotland and tonight’s clash in Rosario will decide the Pool winner.

The loser still stands a chance of making it to the semifinals‚ where the best second placed team across the three Pools‚ joins the three group winners in the last four.

“All the teams have eased their way into the World Rugby U20 Championship‚ and we now know what to expect from the others‚ so we are ready to go out there and build on what we have done up to now‚” Buthelezi said.

Coach Chean Roux has made three changes from the side that beat Georgia 48-20 for the New Zealand clash.