Rugby

Elton Jantjies extends his contract with the Lions by a further two years

08 August 2019 - 16:32 By Liam Del Carme
The Emirates Lions vice-captain Elton Jantjies will remain in Johannesburg for the next two years.
The Emirates Lions vice-captain Elton Jantjies will remain in Johannesburg for the next two years.
Image: Willem Loock/BackpagePix

In a time when most marquee players have declared their intention to go abroad after the Rugby World Cup‚ Elton Jantjies has to opted to extend his contract with the Lions by a further two years.

Jantjies will for the foreseeable future at least continue his career with the Lions’‚ who have been bolstered by the migration south across the Jukskei River of utility back Duncan Matthews.

There is also growing speculation he will be followed by scrumhalf Andre Warner and flank Roelof Smit.

Matthews can ironically test his mettle on his Golden Lions debut against his former team the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Springboks continue to downplay Rugby Championship title

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick steadfastly stuck to the pre-arranged script of ‘building momentum’ to the Rugby ...
Sport
1 day ago

Matthews has for some time been unsettled at the Bulls and had been looking for a move away from the union.

Matthews who showed much promise as a junior has seen his career nose dive under former Bulls coach John Mitchell.

“He looks exciting‚” said Golden Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen.

“We are excited about the contribution he is going to make to the team. He’s got good character. He looks like a good team guy.”

Eddie Fouche comes into the side at the expense of the concussed Jan-Louis la Grange‚ Rynhardt Nothnagel replaces Wilhelm van der Sluys who also suffered concussion‚ while flank Len Massyn gets a starting berth ahead of Vincent Tshituka.

Winning Rugby Championship is a perfect World Cup dress rehearsal for Boks

Not since the epic 2013 Ellis Park Test against the All Blacks have the Springboks gone into the final round of the Rugby Championship with a chance ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Lock Thyno Herbst is back after a two-week suspension and he will start from the bench.

The team also includes the inform No 8 Hacjivah Dayimani who was instrumental in their come from behind win over the Free State Cheetahs last weekend.

“Hacjivah is in a good place in his career in terms of growth and responsibility‚” said Van Rooyen.

“He has put in a lot of preparation in terms of his physical preparation and his video work. He’s a physical specimen‚ a proper athlete.

"He is very grounded. He has good chats with us about where he’s at and where he’d like to go. We are excited by him‚” said the coach.

Springboks shuffle front row to face Pumas in Salta

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has gone for an all new front row for this weekend’s Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Salta.
Sport
21 hours ago

Captain Ross Cronjé nods in agreement.

“I just want to pass him the ball and watch him do his magic. He is one explosive player.

"Every time he gets the ball you feel he is going to score a try or that something will happen.

"He brings a different game. I think he is one of the fastest guys in South African rugby as a loose forward. It is like having three wings on the field.”

Although Van Rooyen lamented the slow starts the Lions have made this season in the competition‚ he is not overly perturbed.

“It isn’t necessarily a bad start. The intent and intensity is there.

"We just leaked a couple of points. Obviously we’ve addressed it. We know we have to start well this weekend‚” said Van Rooyen.

Warren Whiteley’s World Cup hopes now hang by the thinnest of threads

Warren Whiteley’s chances of cracking the nod in the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad lengthened with the news that he will remain unavailable ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cronjé offered his own diagnosis.

“I feel we are figuring where the other team’s weaknesses are. We also get messages from on top. That’s what has been helping with the comebacks.”

Golden Lions:

Tyrone Green; Madosh Tambwe‚ Wandisile Simelane‚ Eddie Fouche‚ Stean Pienaar; Shaun Reynolds‚ Ross Cronje (captain); Hacjivah Dayimani‚ Len Massyn‚ Marnus Schoeman; Reinhard Nothnagel‚ Ruben Schoeman; Johannes Jonker‚ Pieter Jansen‚ Sti Sithole.

Substitutes:

Jan-Henning Campher‚ Leo Kruger‚ Chergin Fillies‚ Rhyno Herbst‚ Vincent Tshituka‚ James Venter; Dillon Smit‚ Duncan Matthews.

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  2. Honour for Lucas Radebe as a new generation of UK fans named after him Soccer
  3. Jabu Mahlangu's bold prediction: Kaizer Chiefs will not win the league title Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'If the club has an idea to bring in Stuart Baxter‚ ... Soccer
  5. Where is Khama Billiat? Chiefs coach Middendorp says he's 'not 100 percent' Soccer

Latest Videos

Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
Dramatic car chase ends in dangerous arrests

Related articles

  1. Siya Kolisi gives back to his former primary school Rugby
  2. Western Province want Willemse at flyhalf despite Bok directive Rugby
  3. Western Province focus on Pumas as Kolisi plays Currie Cup for first time in ... Rugby
  4. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi back to face the Pumas Rugby
  5. Golden Lions’ Houdini acts testament to their competitiveness Rugby
  6. Erasmus ‘worried’ about trimming Bok squad for World Cup Rugby
  7. Griquas top, Bulls have the blues Rugby
  8. Vuyo Zangqa joins Georgia-bound Kings’ coaching staff Rugby
  9. Sharks sharpened teeth for Pumas against WP Rugby
  10. White praises Rassie’s tactics and calls Boks Rugby World Cup ‘contenders’ Rugby
X