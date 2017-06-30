Premier Soccer League (PSL) acting CEO Mato Madlala says the league is frustrated with prosecutor Nande Becker for delays in the finalisation of the pitch invasion matter that happened during a match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Angry Pirates fans‚ followed by those of Sundowns‚ stormed the pitch to disrupt the 6-0 win to Downs in an Absa Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in February.

Supporters damaged property belonging to broadcasters and photographers in the 82nd minute‚ after Sundowns midfielder Percy Tau scored the sixth unanswered goal.