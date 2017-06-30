Soccer

PSL ‘frustrated’ at prosecutor Becker for pitch invasion saga dragging on

30 June 2017 - 12:20 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Orlando Pirates supporters on the rampage during the Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Premier Soccer League (PSL) acting CEO Mato Madlala says the league is frustrated with prosecutor Nande Becker for delays in the finalisation of the pitch invasion matter that happened during a match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Angry Pirates fans‚ followed by those of Sundowns‚ stormed the pitch to disrupt the 6-0 win to Downs in an Absa Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in February.

Supporters damaged property belonging to broadcasters and photographers in the 82nd minute‚ after Sundowns midfielder Percy Tau scored the sixth unanswered goal.

At least one person was injured and treated on the field by paramedics as a result of the chaos where there were punch-ups‚ leading to police using teargas to deal with the ugly situation.

“It is something that we are pushing Nande to finalise‚ and we are frustrated‚” Madlala said this week.

“We are frustrated because there is this separation and an independent judiciary.

"We might have our views in terms of how we want to resolve matters but we have to respect their independence.

“There is only so much that I can do because people have rights to engage lawyers.”

During the Nedbank Cup final‚ won 4-1 by SuperSport United against Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last weekend‚ Buccaneers fans threw objects onto the pitch and one was stopped by security officials after he invaded the field with a vuvuzela.

- TimesLIVE

