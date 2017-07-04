Highlands Park want immediate promotion back to the PSL

While Surprise Moriri is considering retirement and four other players having been released by Highlands Park‚ the club are keeping the bulk of their squad in a bid for an immediate return to the top flight.

The relegated side have appointed Thierry Mulonzo‚ who had a previous spell in charge of Platinum Stars‚ to take charge for the coming season with Les Grobler as his assistant.

Mulonzo says it is full steam ahead for the next National First Division campaign.