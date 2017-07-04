Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter made seven changes to the side that lost to Tanzania in the Cosafa Cup semifinal when he named the starting XI to face Botswana in the tournament’s plate semifinal at Moruleng Stadium on Tuesday.

There were only two survivors in defence‚ Mario Booysen and Thendo Mukumela‚ from the side that failed to defend the trophy they won last year in Namibia.

Bruce Bvuma replaces Boalefa Pule in goal.