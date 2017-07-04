Soccer

Baxter names the Bafana starting XI to face Botswana in Cosafa Cup semi

04 July 2017 - 13:52 By Njabulo Ngidi
Stuart Baxter speaks to the players during the South Africa National team training at Royal Marang Hotel Phokeng on June 29, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Stuart Baxter speaks to the players during the South Africa National team training at Royal Marang Hotel Phokeng on June 29, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter made seven changes to the side that lost to Tanzania in the Cosafa Cup semifinal when he named the starting XI to face Botswana in the tournament’s plate semifinal at Moruleng Stadium on Tuesday.

There were only two survivors in defence‚ Mario Booysen and Thendo Mukumela‚ from the side that failed to defend the trophy they won last year in Namibia.

Bruce Bvuma replaces Boalefa Pule in goal.

Bafana star Thulani Serero pleased to be back on the pitch again

Thulani Serero was delighted to be back on the pitch‚ even if just for a training game as pre-season preparations with his new Dutch club Vitesse ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Tercious Malepe and Mothobi Mvala‚ who went with the Under-23s to the Olympics last year‚ complete the defence.

Baxter bolsted the midfield that struggled to dictate terms against Tanzania.

Captain Lehlogonolo Masalesa will be partnered with Thabo Cele in an effort to prolong the sides stay in the tournament.

Hlanti bracing for a bruising battle with Bafana rival Langerman

Sifiso Hlanti will continue to work on his game to try to unseat Tebogo Langerman in the Bafana Bafana left-back position‚ the defender has said.
Sport
8 hours ago

Should this experimental side beat Botswana on Tuesday night‚ they will stay in the tournament and take part in the plate final on Friday in Moruleng.

Bafana Bafana XI vs Botswana:

Bruce Bvuma (GK)‚ Tercious Malepe‚ Mario Booysen‚ Mothobi Mvala‚ Thendo Mukumela‚ Lehlogonolo Masalesa (C)‚ Thabo Cele‚ Lebogang Maboe‚ Riyaad Norodien‚ Mohau Mokate and Nduduzo Sibiya

Subs: Darren Johnson‚ Boalefa Pule‚ Lorenzo Gordinho‚ Sandile Mthethwa‚ Sibongakonke Mbatha‚ Judas Moseamedi‚ Jamie Webber‚ Cole Alexander‚ Liam Jordan and Innocent Maela

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Bafana finally get their act together to reach consolation Cosafa Cup final Soccer
  2. Samaai downs Olympic champion Jeff Henderson while Simbine outgunned by Gatlin Sport
  3. England will be SA's toughest World Cup challenge yet Cricket
  4. Philander happy with captain Elgar‚ wants Domingo to stay‚ has 'moved' on from ... Cricket
  5. 'I was bored,' Tomic says after first-round defeat Sport

Latest Videos

Nzimande uncertain if SACP's alliance is with ANC or the Guptas
'You make your own barriers,' says 85-year-old running Gogo

Related articles

  1. Bafana star Thulani Serero pleased to be back on the pitch again Soccer
  2. Hlanti bracing for a bruising battle with Bafana rival Langerman Soccer
  3. Baxter less than impressed Rugby
  4. Tight three-way battle for the PSL Footballer of the Season award Soccer
  5. Disappointed Baxter not impressed with some of his Bafana players Soccer
  6. Agents trying to get Wits to sign Steven Pienaar and Teko Modise Soccer
  7. Bafana bite dust, again Soccer
  8. Bafana dumped out of the Cosafa Cup at the first hurdle Soccer
  9. Baxter announces Bafana starting XI vs Tanzania Soccer
  10. Benni in the dugout: The big City gamble and his first love News
  11. 'Mr R5000' wants to do talking on field Sport
  12. Morena and Laffor combine to put Downs up in Addis Sport
  13. Cosafa Cup an audition for Bafana places Sport
  14. Champions Sundowns boost quarterfinal hopes with away win over St. George Soccer
  15. Ambitious Cape Town City land another star Soccer