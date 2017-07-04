Baxter names the Bafana starting XI to face Botswana in Cosafa Cup semi
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter made seven changes to the side that lost to Tanzania in the Cosafa Cup semifinal when he named the starting XI to face Botswana in the tournament’s plate semifinal at Moruleng Stadium on Tuesday.
There were only two survivors in defence‚ Mario Booysen and Thendo Mukumela‚ from the side that failed to defend the trophy they won last year in Namibia.
Bruce Bvuma replaces Boalefa Pule in goal.
Tercious Malepe and Mothobi Mvala‚ who went with the Under-23s to the Olympics last year‚ complete the defence.
Baxter bolsted the midfield that struggled to dictate terms against Tanzania.
Captain Lehlogonolo Masalesa will be partnered with Thabo Cele in an effort to prolong the sides stay in the tournament.
Should this experimental side beat Botswana on Tuesday night‚ they will stay in the tournament and take part in the plate final on Friday in Moruleng.
Bafana Bafana XI vs Botswana:
Bruce Bvuma (GK)‚ Tercious Malepe‚ Mario Booysen‚ Mothobi Mvala‚ Thendo Mukumela‚ Lehlogonolo Masalesa (C)‚ Thabo Cele‚ Lebogang Maboe‚ Riyaad Norodien‚ Mohau Mokate and Nduduzo Sibiya
Subs: Darren Johnson‚ Boalefa Pule‚ Lorenzo Gordinho‚ Sandile Mthethwa‚ Sibongakonke Mbatha‚ Judas Moseamedi‚ Jamie Webber‚ Cole Alexander‚ Liam Jordan and Innocent Maela
- TimesLIVE
