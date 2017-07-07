Bafana Bafana star Kamohelo Mokotjo signs for English side Brentford
Bafana Bafana midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has signed for English Championship side Brentford on a three-year deal.
Mokotjo (26)‚ who has joined The Bees from Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente for an undisclosed fee‚ will travel with his new teammates to France this weekend on their preseason training camp.
Brentford head coach Dean Smith said: “I am pleased that we have been able to add ‘Kamo’ to our group now he has become available.
Welcome to #BrentfordFC Kamo Mokotjo who joins on a three-year-deal— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 7, 2017
Full story
👇https://t.co/mdbdLkcYYC pic.twitter.com/5JYQwNIPjB
“He is a player that we have been looking at for a while and we are sure he will fit into the system and style that we have here.
“Kamo is a defensive midfielder who can break play up‚ cover a lot of ground and use the ball intelligently. He is a player that will certainly add to the qualities we already have within the squad.”
Brentford co-director of Football Rasmus Ankersen added: “We have been scouting Kamo for two years and we believe he is a perfect match to our style of play.
Kamo will meet his new teammates for the first time today before heading out to France with the squad for our Training Camp tomorrow pic.twitter.com/OtqJpH6hNg— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 7, 2017
“We are really pleased that it was possible to come to an agreement with Twente this summer and especially that we could sign him early in the window.
"It means that he will be able to travel with the rest of the squad to preseason camp on Saturday to take part in the important preparations for next season.”
Mokotjo captained FC Twente last season and heads to West London having played 105 games for his previous club in all competitions.
He made his Bafana Bafana debut in 2012‚ then retired from international football in 2016‚ but changed his mind earlier this year and played for South Africa in a friendly in March against Guinea-Bissau.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP