Soccer

Bafana Bafana star Kamohelo Mokotjo signs for English side Brentford

07 July 2017 - 14:57 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kamohelo Mokotjo during the International friendly match between South Africa and Angola at Buffalo City Stadium on March 28, 2017 in East London, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kamohelo Mokotjo during the International friendly match between South Africa and Angola at Buffalo City Stadium on March 28, 2017 in East London, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Image: Kamohelo Mokotjo

Bafana Bafana midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has signed for English Championship side Brentford on a three-year deal.

Mokotjo (26)‚ who has joined The Bees from Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente for an undisclosed fee‚ will travel with his new teammates to France this weekend on their preseason training camp.

Brentford head coach Dean Smith said: “I am pleased that we have been able to add ‘Kamo’ to our group now he has become available.

“He is a player that we have been looking at for a while and we are sure he will fit into the system and style that we have here.

“Kamo is a defensive midfielder who can break play up‚ cover a lot of ground and use the ball intelligently. He is a player that will certainly add to the qualities we already have within the squad.”

Brentford co-director of Football Rasmus Ankersen added: “We have been scouting Kamo for two years and we believe he is a perfect match to our style of play.

“We are really pleased that it was possible to come to an agreement with Twente this summer and especially that we could sign him early in the window.

"It means that he will be able to travel with the rest of the squad to preseason camp on Saturday to take part in the important preparations for next season.”

Bafana Bafana midfielder Thulani Serero joins Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem

Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem have completed the signing of Bafana Bafana playmaker Thulani Serero‚ the team announced on Wednesday.Serero will be given ...
Sport
23 days ago

Mokotjo captained FC Twente last season and heads to West London having played 105 games for his previous club in all competitions.

He made his Bafana Bafana debut in 2012‚ then retired from international football in 2016‚ but changed his mind earlier this year and played for South Africa in a friendly in March against Guinea-Bissau.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Jordaan says SAFA to engage PSL on issue of club sales Soccer
  2. Ill-discipline costs SA on opening day of first Test against England at Lord’s Cricket
  3. Give Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela a chance‚ says Josta Dladla Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana star Kamohelo Mokotjo signs for English side Brentford Soccer
  5. ‘The arrival of Sangweni means Pirates’ prayers are finally answered‚’ says ... Soccer

Latest Videos

BLF protesters target editor after anti-Gupta article
‘We will continue to fight white journalists, not black journalists’

Related articles

  1. Baxter plays around with his Bafana team Soccer
  2. A tortuous journey travelled by McCarthy & Co Soccer
  3. 11 matches that have helped shape the past 25 years for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  4. What happened to the 12 men who played for Bafana in that first game 25 years ... Soccer
  5. Doctor Khumalo remembers the night Bafana were born 25 years ago Soccer
  6. Wits continue signing spree with acquisition of teenage star Kobamelo Kodisang Soccer
  7. Baxter will continue to experiment in Friday's Cosafa Cup plate final Soccer
  8. Sweary Stuart gets red card for effing and jeffing Soccer
  9. How Bvuma's proud father wore the Chiefs goalie's jersey everyday for a week Soccer
  10. 'I deserved to be sent off because I swore,' says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer