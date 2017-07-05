'I deserved to be sent off because I swore,' says Bafana coach Baxter

Stuart Baxter became the 25th dismissal in 25 years of Bafana Bafana football on Tuesday when he was sent off from the bench during the 2-0 win over Botswana in Tuesday’s Cosafa Caste Cup at Moruleng Stadium.

The Briton admitted afterwards he was in the wrong.

“I deserved to be sent off because I swore‚" Baxter said.