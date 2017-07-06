Wits continue signing spree with acquisition of teenage star Kobamelo Kodisang
Bidvest Wits have signaled their intentions of defending their league title after the Premier Soccer League champions strengthened their squad with the acquisition of exciting teenager Kobamelo Kodisang‚ the club announced announced on Thursday.
The 17-year-old‚ who joins the Clever Boys as a free agent‚ struggled for game time at Platinum Stars after he played 14 matches in all competitions last season.
The Clever Boys are pleased to welcome Steven Pienaar to the family @therealstevenpi #NewSigning #TransferNews pic.twitter.com/eKDwyOtLEa— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) July 5, 2017
He joins an exciting list of new arrivals at Sturrock Park that includes former Bafana Bafana internationals Steven Pienaar‚ Daylon Claasen and Montenegrin defender Slavko Damjanovic.
Wits have been clever in this current transfer window and are yet to spend a cent on their new acquisitions‚ who all joined as free agents.
We welcome Slavko Damjanovic our newest centre back, who joins us as a free agent. We wish him every success with our club. #NewSigning pic.twitter.com/FUSP4IDDXl— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) July 6, 2017
Defender Thato Tlhone joined the Clever Boys from Free State Stars on a pre-contract in January.
Kodisang made history in August 2015 when he became one of the youngest players to ever play in the PSL when he made his debut aged just 15.
He represented South Africa national under-17 team at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile‚[6] and played in all three matches against Costa Rica‚ North Korea and Russia.
- TimesLIVE
