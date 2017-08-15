Kaizer Chiefs have come to the rescue of their former coach‚ Bafana Bafana boss Stuart Baxter‚ supplying three players to a squad for Saturday’s second leg of a Chan qualifier against Zambia that had been hit by 10 more withdrawals.

Chiefs have supplied three defenders‚ bringing their total contribution to six‚ to ex-Chiefs coach Baxter’s Bafana‚ who face an uphill battle already in the second leg in Ndola after drawing the first 2-2 in East London on Saturday.

Bafana’s morning training session at FNB Stadium on Tuesday had to be cancelled because assistant-coach Thabo Senong only had 15 players available.

By the afternoon Senong had 19 players to train with in a later session.

Senong has taken charge of the team while head coach Baxter has left to finalise his ‘senior’ squad‚ to be announced this week‚ for the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde on September 1.