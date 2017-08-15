Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs come to Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter's rescue

15 August 2017 - 15:43 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana enjoy celebrations during the 1st Leg 3rd Round CHAN Qualifier between South Africa and Zambia at Buffalo City Stadium on August 12, 2017 in East London, South Africa.
Bafana Bafana enjoy celebrations during the 1st Leg 3rd Round CHAN Qualifier between South Africa and Zambia at Buffalo City Stadium on August 12, 2017 in East London, South Africa.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have come to the rescue of their former coach‚ Bafana Bafana boss Stuart Baxter‚ supplying three players to a squad for Saturday’s second leg of a Chan qualifier against Zambia that had been hit by 10 more withdrawals.

Chiefs have supplied three defenders‚ bringing their total contribution to six‚ to ex-Chiefs coach Baxter’s Bafana‚ who face an uphill battle already in the second leg in Ndola after drawing the first 2-2 in East London on Saturday.

Bafana’s morning training session at FNB Stadium on Tuesday had to be cancelled because assistant-coach Thabo Senong only had 15 players available.

By the afternoon Senong had 19 players to train with in a later session.

Senong has taken charge of the team while head coach Baxter has left to finalise his ‘senior’ squad‚ to be announced this week‚ for the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde on September 1.

Orlando Pirates fire scathing salvo at former coach Kjell Jonevret

Orlando Pirates have fired back at former coach Kjell Jonevret after the man they part ways with earlier this month directed a scathing attack at his ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Five of the withdrawals to the squad for the African Nations Cup (Chan) qualifying tie had been agreed upon last week.

They are Menzi Masuku (Chippa United)‚ Shane Thompson (Mthatha Bucks)‚ Tshepo Mabua‚ Keegan Pool (both Stellenbosch FC) and Gift Motupa (Baroka FC).

Defenders Tercious Malepe (suspended from his late red card in the first leg) and Asavela Mbekile (famiy bereavement) are enforced withdrawals.

And the clash of Saturday’s qualifier with the kickoff of the National First Division has seen a further three players – Mpho Rasilingwane and Thato Lingwati of Jomo Cosmos‚ and Richards Bay FC defender Sandile Mthethwa – recalled by their clubs.

Chiefs have provided a Bafana team that had been already limping from 10 withdrawals last week‚ from what would have already have been a seriously understregth squad‚ with three defenders – Kgotso Moleko‚ Sibusiso Khumalo and Siya Ngezana.

Senong and Baxter have also been forced to go a league down‚ to the ABC Motsepe League (third division)‚ to call up TS Galaxy defender Siphelele Ndlovu.

Lebese and Manyisa joined Sundowns to win Champions League‚ says Pitso

George Lebese and Oupa Manyisa joined Mamelodi Sundowns to win the African Champions League this year‚ says coach Pitso Mosimane.
Sport
4 hours ago

“We’ve had 10 withdrawals‚ of course the main reason being they have to honour their various club fixtures starting this weekend‚” Senong said.

“We had no choice but to continue and begin making replacements. We’ve already submitted names to clubs and we hope that by tonight or tomorrow morning we’ll have a few of them.

“When we started these Chan preparations we tried to bring in some players from the NFD. But certain clubs have had challenges in their registrations‚ especially of foreign players.

“So they had no choice but to get their key players back.”

Senong said Bafana head coach Baxter‚ while attempting to finalise his squad for the big Russia 2018 qualifier against Cape Verde away in Praia‚ has remained involved in trying to bolster the beleagured Chan squad.

Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to make another bid for Jeremy Brockie's signature

Mamelodi Sundowns have not given up their pursuit of Jeremy Brockie and they are preparing another bid for the star striker's signature.
Sport
6 hours ago

Baxter was coach of Chiefs from mid-2012 to mid-2015.

Senong and Baxter will still try to bolster their squad further before leaving on Thursday for Zambia‚ where they meet Chipolopolo in Ndola on Saturday.

Among players who remain from the first leg are Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma‚ striker Ryan Moon and midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa‚ Black Leopards forward Siphelele Ntshangashe and Bidvest Wits Midfielder Jabulani Shongwe.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Wits hoping to have new Egyptian international Amr Gamal at training by Friday Soccer
  2. Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith keeping his cards close to chest Rugby
  3. Baxter postpones Bafana squad announcement after Chan withdrawals cause havoc Soccer
  4. Limping Lions issue SOS to Super Rugby regulars to help rescue faltering Currie ... Rugby
  5. Deon Davids formally confirmed as the Southern Kings coach Rugby

Latest Videos

'I just want my child, even if it's just his body: Majakaneng mother
Vigilant couple outsmarts hijackers in Midrand

Related articles

  1. Lebese and Manyisa joined Sundowns to win Champions League‚ says Pitso Soccer
  2. Baxter's Chan misery: 'I feel sorry for Stuart,' says Hunt Soccer
  3. Wits coach Hunt offers Bafana counterpart Baxter a shoulder to cry on News
  4. Boo boys follow Lehlohonolo Majoro from Johannesburg to Cape Town Soccer
  5. Mixed bag of results for Baxter's overseas-based contingent ahead of crucial ... Soccer
  6. Baxter bracing himself for the worst ahead of Bafana's CHAN return leg against ... Soccer
  7. It’s ‘mission impossible’ for Bafana Soccer
  8. Benni McCarthy says he was so nervous he went to the bathroom several times ... Soccer
  9. The profits of Prophet Mboro News
  10. Mulenga breaks Bafana fans' hearts Sport
  11. Bafana throw away a two-goal lead to draw with Zambia Soccer
  12. Steven Pienaar shows he can be Wits' general in 'crazy' debut Soccer
  13. Baxter makes seven changes for Chan qualifier against Zambia Soccer
  14. Bafana aim to end East London hoodoo against Chipolopolo Soccer
  15. And Cape Town City's amazing new signing is ... a sponsorship Soccer
  16. Tinkler challenges SuperSport to reach two semis in his first six weeks Soccer
X