Banyana Banyana begin bid for fourth Cosafa Women’s Championships title
Banyana Banyana assemble in Johannesburg on Tuesday to start preparations for the 2017 Cosafa Women’s Championships to be held in Zimbabwe between 13 and 24 September.
Banyana won the tournament in 2002‚ 2006 and 2008 and interim coach Desiree Ellis said they want to win the event for the fourth time.
“This is a very important tournament for us and we have won it on three occasions in the past‚" said Ellis.
"We lost the 2011 final to Zimbabwe and we would very much like to win it again.
"We haven’t played a competitive match since January this year and this showpiece will help bring us back to our shape.
“We also see it as a perfect platform for other players to raise their hands as the likes of Janine van Wyk‚ Jermaine Seoposengwe‚ Andisiwe Mgcoyi and Linda Motlhalo‚ just to mention a few who are not available.
"We are glad that we had a selection camp not so long ago and it helped us come up with the very competitive squad we are taking to Zimbabwe.
"I am confident we will do well.”
The South Africans are in Group C and their rivals are Namibia‚ Lesotho and Botswana.
Motlhalo‚ who is in matric this year‚ will be playing for the SA U20 team in their quest to qualify for the U20 Fifa Women’s World Cup. She will be joined by Gabriela Salgado.
Andisiwe Mgcoyi has just recovered from an injury she sustained in May while Van Wyk is not available as the tournament is not played on dates designated by Fifa for international matches.
Banyana depart for Zimbabwe on Monday where they will continue their preparations ahead of their first match against Lesotho at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo next Thursday.
They will play their second match of the tournament against Namibia the following day and then complete the round-robin stage with a clash against Botswana two days later.
Both games will be played at the Barbourfields Stadium.
Banyana Banyana Squad:
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Yolula Tsawe (JVW FC)‚ Roxanne Barker (Cape Town Roses)
Defenders: Nothando Vilakazi (Palace Super Falcons)‚ Koketso Tlailane (TUT-PTA)‚ Noko Matlou (Ma-Indies FC)‚ Bambanani Nolufefe (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Lebo Ramalepe (Ma-Indies FC)‚ Regina Mogolola (University of Pretoria)‚ Zanele Nhlapo (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Midfielders: Nompumelelo Nyandeni (JVW FC)‚ Leandra Smeda (UWC LADIES)‚ Refiloe Jane (TUT-PTA)‚ Rachel Sebati (TUT-PTA)‚ Kholosa Biyana (UKZN)‚ Nkoikoi Mabina (Kanatla Ladies)‚ Thembi Kgatlana (UWC Ladies)
Forwards: Rhoda Mulaudzi (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Chantelle Esau (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Nwabisa Kolisi (City Lads) Stand By: Thato Letsoso (University of Johannesburg)‚ Lucinda Croy (Santos)‚ Letago Madiba (TUT-PTA)‚ Bontle Mashilo (TUT-PTA)
- TimesLIVE
