Banyana Banyana begin bid for fourth Cosafa Women’s Championships title

Banyana Banyana assemble in Johannesburg on Tuesday to start preparations for the 2017 Cosafa Women’s Championships to be held in Zimbabwe between 13 and 24 September.

Banyana won the tournament in 2002‚ 2006 and 2008 and interim coach Desiree Ellis said they want to win the event for the fourth time.

“This is a very important tournament for us and we have won it on three occasions in the past‚" said Ellis.

"We lost the 2011 final to Zimbabwe and we would very much like to win it again.

"We haven’t played a competitive match since January this year and this showpiece will help bring us back to our shape.