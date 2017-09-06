Sundowns offering fans wearing yellow free entrance to showdown against Casablanca
In a bid to create an intimidating atmosphere at Lucas Moripe Stadium when they host Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League quarterfinal clash on September 17‚ Mamelodi Sundowns are offering fans wearing yellow free entrance.
The all-important match kick-offs at 3pm.
Coach Pitso Mosimane and his Brazilians will be hoping to take a giant step towards advancing to the next round when the defending champions host the Moroccan giants in the first leg clash.
Before they turn their attention to continental football‚ Sundowns have bread and butter issues in the PSL to content with and they travel to Goble Park to face Free State Stars on Tuesday.
Sundowns will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league as they lost their last match 2-1 to Polokwane City at Loftus before the Nedbank Cup and Fifa international breaks two weeks ago.
- TimesLIVE
