Sundowns offering fans wearing yellow free entrance to showdown against Casablanca

In a bid to create an intimidating atmosphere at Lucas Moripe Stadium when they host Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League quarterfinal clash on September 17‚ Mamelodi Sundowns are offering fans wearing yellow free entrance.

The all-important match kick-offs at 3pm.

Coach Pitso Mosimane and his Brazilians will be hoping to take a giant step towards advancing to the next round when the defending champions host the Moroccan giants in the first leg clash.