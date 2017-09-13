Hlompo Kekana relishes the challenges posed by the more tactical‚ less unpredictable North African teams‚ Mamelodi Sundowns’ captain has said about Sunday’s first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Wydad Casablanca.

So much of the feel-good factor that was surrounding South African football after Downs won last year’s Champions League has fallen away after the past week’s disastrous World Cup performance by Bafana Bafana against Cape Verde.

Sundowns could just help restore some of that progressing past Moroccans Wydad‚ 1992 winners and 2011 finalists of the competition.

Downs‚ though‚ have been in somewhat temperamental form‚ and victory over the two legs – starting at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday – is by no means assured.