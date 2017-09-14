Soccer

Ajax Cape Town complete the signing of Burkina Faso defender Ouattara

14 September 2017 - 13:51 By Nick Said
Burkina Faso international Soumaila Ouattara has joined Ajax Cape Town, the club confirmed on Thursday 14 September 2017.
Image: Ajax Cape Town

Ajax Cape Town have completed the signing of Burkina Faso defender Soumaila Ouattara‚ coach Stanley Menzo confirmed on Thursday.

Ouattara had a brief trial at Ikamva and was immediately snapped up‚ with the 23-year-old likely to feature in Menzo’s first team this season.

It remains to be seen whether he can get his work permit in time for Friday’s Absa Premiership clash with Polokwane City.

“He was offered to us and was here on trial. After one training match‚ everybody said. ‘that is a good player’‚” Menzo said.

“He’s a right-footed player and very strong.

"Coming from Burkina Faso‚ he has probably not had the best [footballing] education. There is room to improve‚ but he is someone who will become a very good player.”

Ajax recently lost centre-back Rivaldo Coetzee to Mamelodi Sundowns and are desperate for reinforcements after taking just a single point from their first three games of the league season.

Friday’s home clash with City gives them an opportunity to do that‚ according to Menzo.

“I have to be honest‚ looking at first three games with one point‚ that is three points less than we should have.

"We have to win this one‚ we have to catch up a lot.

"It won’t be easy‚ they [City] are not an easy team to beat.

“It’s not nice when you look at the log and see yourself in 15th place.

"It does not give you the right spirit‚ when you are in second you have more spirit and energy. But we need to believe we can win.”

Ajax are also hopeful that they may get a work permit for Nigerian winger Ejike Uzoenyi in time to meet City.

- TimesLIVE

