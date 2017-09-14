Ajax Cape Town have completed the signing of Burkina Faso defender Soumaila Ouattara‚ coach Stanley Menzo confirmed on Thursday.

Ouattara had a brief trial at Ikamva and was immediately snapped up‚ with the 23-year-old likely to feature in Menzo’s first team this season.

It remains to be seen whether he can get his work permit in time for Friday’s Absa Premiership clash with Polokwane City.

“He was offered to us and was here on trial. After one training match‚ everybody said. ‘that is a good player’‚” Menzo said.

“He’s a right-footed player and very strong.