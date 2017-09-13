Irate SAFA officials off to Zurich to express their annoyance with FIFA decision

Senior South Africa Football Association (Safa) officials will travel to Switzerland in the coming days to voice their unhappiness with Fifa after the governing body ordered Bafana Bafana to replay their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

Bafana Bafana beat the Senegalese 2-1 in Polokwane in November 2016‚ but the qualifier came under scrutiny after the West Africans reported controversial referee Joseph Lamptey’s performance to Fifa.

Safa officials faced considerable criticism from the public after they announced on Tuesday that they would not challenge Fifa’s decision on moral and ethical grounds of the association‚ which did not want to benefit from match manipulation‚ even if Fifa had established no wrongdoing on the part of South Africa.