FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match

FIFA has agreed to pay a minimum of R5 million to the South Africa Football Association (Safa) to cover the costs of the tainted 2018 World Cup qualifier that the world football governing body has asked Bafana Bafana to replay in November.

Bafana beat the Senegalese 2-1 in Polokwane in November 2016‚ but the result has since been tainted after referee Joseph Lamptey was found to have manipulated the outcome of the encounter.

The controversial Ghanaian official received a lifetime ban from Fifa for his trouble and while the football governing body confirmed that they had established no wrongdoing on the part of South Africa‚ Bafana were still ordered to replay the match.