Komphela admits Chiefs played defensively in a bid to get a much-needed win against City
Never has a Kaizer Chiefs team played as defensively as in Wednesday’s performance against Cape Town City‚ but desperate times call for desperate measures and any semblance of the style their fans have become used to was sacrificed for a much-needed win‚ admitted coach Steve Komphela after the 2-0 triumph.
Goals from Siphiwe Tshabalala and 17-year-old debutant Wiseman Meyiwa ensured Chiefs won for the first time this season to lift the pressure off the beleaguered coach and boost morale in the team.
But Chiefs sat deep and defended like ferocious fighters as they allowed Cape Town City to almost completely dominate possession in a stark deviation from the attacking and entertaining approach that Komphela promised after the Stuart Baxter era of ‘transitional’ play.
“There are two ways of playing football‚” said Komphela after Wednesday’s win where Chiefs showed their hosts how to finish off chances.
“Whether you give the initiative or you take it.
“And we opted to give the initiative over for obvious reasons.
"Because if you take the initiative and you are too expansive‚ you are creating too big a distance for the players and your wing backs will then have to keep bombing forward.
"The amount of kilometres they clock is going to be very high - and chances are you need to handle a lot if you are playing an honest game.
“But we needed to be smart and it’s true we sat back. But it paid off.
“But we didn’t only park the bus‚ we came out nicely and played.
"You would expect Chiefs to be more dictating‚ be more on the ball and all that.
"But look at the results‚ look at Wits against Golden Arrows‚ look at the Champions League; it seems these days the teams with less of the possession do the hurting.
"We decided to give away the initiative a bit but it was deliberate.”
Komphela said Chiefs‚ admittedly struggling with a profusion of injuries‚ had to play to their strengths.
“We have to maximize what you have.
"Of course‚ you want to play football but results are a priority.”
Chiefs moved to four points out of a possible nine in the league with the away victory but now face three more tough examinations over the next 10 days – against champions Bidvest Wits at home on Saturday‚ away at Maritzburg United next Wednesday and then home to Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday September 23.
- TimesLIVE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE