Never has a Kaizer Chiefs team played as defensively as in Wednesday’s performance against Cape Town City‚ but desperate times call for desperate measures and any semblance of the style their fans have become used to was sacrificed for a much-needed win‚ admitted coach Steve Komphela after the 2-0 triumph.

Goals from Siphiwe Tshabalala and 17-year-old debutant Wiseman Meyiwa ensured Chiefs won for the first time this season to lift the pressure off the beleaguered coach and boost morale in the team.

But Chiefs sat deep and defended like ferocious fighters as they allowed Cape Town City to almost completely dominate possession in a stark deviation from the attacking and entertaining approach that Komphela promised after the Stuart Baxter era of ‘transitional’ play.