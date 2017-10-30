'Mosimane is the Alex Ferguson of SA football'‚ says Pirates coach Sredojevic

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has described Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane as ‘‘the Alex Ferguson of South African football”.

Pirates host Sundowns at Orlando Stadium in a highly anticipated league match on Wednesday night and Sredojevic likened Mosimane to the revered former Manchester United coach ahead of the crunch encounter.

‘‘Pitso Mosimane for me is the Alex Ferguson of South African football as a coach‚” the Pirates coach said.

Sredojevic said he has known Mosimane for the last 15 years and has enormous respect for a colleague who led Sundowns to a maiden African Champions League title last year.

‘‘It is very hard to play against a top class coach and gentleman like Pitso Mosimane‚” Sredojevic said.

‘‘He has been my brother for the last 15 years.

"I mentioned this before and I am repeating that he is the Alex Ferguson of South African football.”