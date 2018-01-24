Soccer

Yannick Zakri likely to make his Ajax Cape Town debut on Friday

24 January 2018 - 14:44 By Nick Said
New Ajax Cape Town Ivorian striker Yannick Zakri.
New Ajax Cape Town Ivorian striker Yannick Zakri.
Image: Ajax Cape Town via Twitter

Yannick Zakri is likely to make his Ajax Cape Town debut when the struggling Urban Warriors host Free State Stars at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

Coach Muhsin Ertugral has confirmed the player has his work permit and should be in the squad for the crucial fixture.

The Ivory Coast forward has joined Ajax on loan for the next six months from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ tasked with helping the team move away from the relegation zone.

“He is a player I’ve admired for a very long time‚” Ertugral said.

”He will be ready for Friday and we are looking forward to having him in the squad. He is not here to play on the wing‚ but as a striker.”

Zakri could potentially form a deadly duo with Tendai Ndoro‚ who scored on debut when Ajax defeated Platinum Stars in their last home game.

Ajax have now lost four of their last five games – and three of their four under Ertugral – making Friday’s clash with Stars a must-win as they look to escape the relegation zone.

The coach knows they are coming up against a form team‚ who had won four games in a row before their surprise 3-0 loss to Maritzburg United last time out.

“We take on a team that is doing really well. Tactically they are excellent and we have to be very careful. We have to respect their position on the log standings‚” Ertugral said.

He has been pleased with the response of his players this week following their 1-0 Ikapa Derby loss to Cape Town City at the weekend.

“We have just finished a two-hour training session and the boys didn’t want to stop. I had to tell them to get off the field.

"They are eager to bounce back and this makes me happy.”

READ MORE:

Steve Komphela vs Pitso Mosimane head-to-head record

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has been victorious in his last two meetings with Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart and friend Pitso Mosimane‚ but the ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Sundowns are a big club in Africa‚ says new technical head Hamren

Eric Hamren took a year’s break from football after coaching Sweden at Euro 2016‚ and then wanted a new challenge‚ which presented itself in the form ...
Sport
6 hours ago

From sleeping in toilet to Champions League - and now China

South African striker Dino Ndlovu spent three nights sheltering in a station toilet before going on to play Champions League football -- and he is ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Polokwane City snatch a late equalizer to frustrate SuperSport United

SuperSport United were well on their way to grinding out an unappealing Absa Premiership victory against Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium but ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Dodgy decisions dog India as Proteas dig deep and dominate Cricket
  2. Proteas bowl India out for a modest 187 on the first day of the third Test Cricket
  3. SA triathlete cleared after doping probe Sport
  4. I won't play Brockie against Chiefs‚ says Pitso as he steps up mind games Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela

Related articles

  1. Five reasons why Kaizer Chiefs will beat Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  2. Why Mamelodi Sundowns will beat Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday Soccer
  3. 'I’m scared of Kaizer Chiefs‚' says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  4. Cape Town City confirm the arrival of Ugandan international striker Soccer
  5. Ajax confirm Zakri's arrival from Sundowns Soccer
  6. Frustrated Klopp sees Liverpool flop at Swansea Soccer
  7. Manchester United sign Sanchez from Arsenal in swap deal for Mkhitaryan Soccer
  8. Ertugral hopeful a deal can be struck for Gaxa to join Ajax Soccer
  9. More Banyana players should be playing abroad‚ says Sweden coach Soccer
  10. Women’s football is beginning to be taken seriously in SA‚ says Banyana captain ... Soccer
  11. Leonardo Castro introduces himself to the Kaizer Chiefs supporters Soccer
X