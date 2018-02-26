Soccer

Chiefs coach Komphela expects fireworks in Soweto derby against Pirates

26 February 2018 - 11:13 By Mark Gleeson
Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin
Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin "Micho"Sredojevic (L) and his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Steve Komphela (R) during the Soweto Derby press conference at Absa Contact Centre, Connect Zone on October 19, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is boldly predicting that Saturday’s Soweto derby against rivals Orlando Pirates could be a watershed game and provide a future benchmark for domestic football as both mentors favour a 3-4-3 approach which is best suited to the domestic style.

“This is one match I think‚ in my opinion‚ is going to be a defining one‚" Komphela said.

"From a tactical point of view‚ the set up for both teams is almost similar. "They both play 3-4-3 and you can see how Orlando Pirates will be coming.

“If you look at teams that are playing with three defenders; look at Maritzburg United‚ Pirates‚ Chiefs.

"(Platinum Stars coach) Roger de Sa tried it in the game against SuperSport United. Eric Tinkler has tried it. There is something about this concept of the three-man defence.

“Orlando Pirates are playing it so well‚ we are playing it so well. So I want to see what happens‚” he said of Saturday’s clash at Soccer City.

Komphela said he was convinced that he would be at home in front of the television on Sunday re-watching the game over again to spot trends.

“There is something that 3-4-3 gives and I think if ever there was a match between Chiefs and Pirates where I foresee sparks‚ this is it.

“From an attack point of view‚ both teams will be very offensive.

"The set up in terms of pressing … it is going to be a pressing game. We might even move to a state where there is going to be chaos pressing.

"Whoever has the ball is pressed and as soon as they lose the ball they press. It will be a game where nobody give space‚ gives time.

"The ball almost rattles around … left‚ right centre … left‚ right centre.

“I hope that Chiefs and Pirates can carry that and (bring) it to the match and come Sunday when we look at the match (again) there must have been a definition of where the game should go in South Africa.

"It is a primary responsibility for Chiefs‚ Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to define our national game‚” Komphela insisted.

In last derby‚ Chiefs played 3-4-1-2 with Siphiwe Tshabalala central in midfield and two strikers ahead of him while Pirates played 3-4-2-1 with two players in a No. 10 position and with a lone striker.

The game still ended goalless‚ extending to five the number of stalemates in the last six Soweto derbies.

READ MORE:

Shonga scores twice as Pirates put four past Chippa to boost title hopes

Orlando Pirates came on strongly in the closing stages and made a major statement of intent in the title race as they beat Chippa United 4-2 at the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy bemoans his side’s bad luck

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has bemoaned his side’s bad luck in the wake of their 2-1 loss to BidVest Wits on Saturday and is hoping that a ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Wits now the form side in the Premiership‚ says coach Gavin Hunt

Gavin Hunt says his BidVest Wits team are now the form side in the Absa Premiership after they catapulted into the top eight on Saturday night with a ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Just give Player of the Season award to Tau‚ says Sundowns coach Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane is yet to see the player in the Absa Premiership in 2017-18 who can challenge Percy Tau for the Player of the Season award‚ the ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lukaku ends big game doubters to outshine Morata Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Komphela expects fireworks in Soweto derby against Pirates Soccer
  3. Tinkler has to come out of relegation first to talk about Ferraris‚ says ... Soccer
  4. Shonga scores twice as Pirates put four past Chippa to boost title hopes Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment

Related articles

  1. Sundowns are still in pole position‚ says coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. Komphela expresses regret after Chiefs drop points against Celtic Soccer
  3. Lionel Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach Soccer
  4. Chiefs title hopes take a knock Soccer
  5. Majoro brace sinks Cape Town City Soccer
  6. Sundowns fight back to hold SuperSport Soccer
  7. Castro figuring out how to partner ‘same player’ Moon for Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  8. De Sa: ‘All I said was you can’t have a Gomes Show every week’ Soccer
  9. Fileccia brace seals Maritzburg United win over Platinum Stars Soccer
  10. Saddam Maake says there’s no beef between him and Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
X