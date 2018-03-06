Soccer

Manchester City thrashing a wake-up call for Tottenham's Trippier

06 March 2018 - 10:49 By Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Kieran Trippier (L) and Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (2L) celebrate with team-mates after Manchester United's English defender Phil Jones scored an own goal for Tottenham's second goal during the English Premier League football match at Wembley Stadium in London, on January 31, 2018.
Image: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier made himself watch several reruns of Spurs' 4-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester City in December in a bid to learn from his mistakes and the fullback says the game served as a wake-up call.

Spurs, who face Juventus in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, were torn to shreds by the league leaders at the Etihad Stadium that day, with Trippier enduring a difficult afternoon against Leroy Sane.

Trippier dropped out of the starting 11 for the next two matches but the 27-year-old has since fought his way back into the side.

"It wasn't one of the best games I've had. But I've had a lot of games since then to build my confidence back up," he said. "I just watched the game back a couple of times and looked at where I went wrong.

"I made quite a few mistakes that day and you can only learn. I'm still quite young so I'm willing to learn from the manager or from players."

Trippier benefited last season from competition with England team mate Kyle Walker, who joined City at the start of the season, and he is now being pushed by Serge Aurier for the right back spot.

"Walks (Walker) and I had different abilities, and it's the same with Serge," Trippier added.

"If you're playing or not playing, you just get on with things. If he plays or I play, like it was when Walks was here, we're always encouraging each here, we always want to do well.

"We want to do well as a team and individuals."

Spurs held Juventus to a 2-2 draw in Italy in the first leg. 

