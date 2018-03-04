Soccer

Fiorentina captain Astori dies suddenly aged 31, matches postponed

04 March 2018 - 16:01 By Reuters
Fiorentina's defender Davide Astori falls as he plays the ball during the Italian Serie A football match Fiorentina vs AS Roma, on September 18, 2016 at Florence's
Fiorentina's defender Davide Astori falls as he plays the ball during the Italian Serie A football match Fiorentina vs AS Roma, on September 18, 2016 at Florence's "Artemio Franchi" comunal stadium. Astori was found dead on March 4, 2018, in Udine, where he was due to play a Serie A game between Udinese and Fiorentina.
Image: ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Fiorentina captain and defender Davide Astori died of a sudden illness on Sunday morning at the age of 31, the Serie A club said, leaving Italian football in a state of shock.  

Serie A announced that all of Sunday's matches, including the derby between AC Milan and Inter Milan, would be postponed.

"Fiorentina is deeply upset to have to announce that its captain Davide Astori has passed away, victim of a sudden illness," said Fiorentina's statement.

"Due to the terrible and delicate situation, and above all for the respect of his family, an appeal is made to everyone's sensibility."

Italian media said that Astori was found dead in his hotel room in Udine, where Fiorentina had been due to face Udinese at the Dacia Arena later on Sunday.

The Fiorentina staff became worried when Astori did not join his team mates for breakfast at around 9.30 am local time, local media reported.

Astori, who was in his 10th season as a Serie A player and made 289 top flight appearances, joined Fiorentina on loan in August 2015 and the club signed him outright one year later.

He previously spent six seasons at Cagliari and one on loan at AS Roma.

He made 14 appearances for Italy between 2012 and 2017 and was in the squad at the Confederations Cup in 2013 where Italy finished third.

"It seems impossible. I'm in a state of disbelief and I cry with his family and all for Fiorentina. Goodbye captain," said former Italy Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

In announcing the postponement of Sunday's games, Serie A said: "Shocked by the tragic news, the whole family of the Lega Serie A unites around the family of Davide Astori and Fiorentina FC."

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso had asked before the announcement for all games to be called off. "I can't think of the derby after a tragedy like that," he said on Twitter.

The teams were already on the pitch and warming up for the lunchtime match between Genoa and Cagliari when news broke of Astori's death.

Fans applauded when Astori's picture was shown on the stadium screen and left in silence when it was announced that the game would not go ahead.

Other Serie A and European clubs and dozens of players sent messages of condolence as did federations such as European soccer body UEFA and global soccer body FIFA, and the global players' union FIFPro.

"On this day of tragedy, Juventus expresses its deepest condolences to Davide Astori’s family and Fiorentina," said Serie A champions Juventus.

READ MORE:

Pirates watched the movie Black Panther before overwhelming Chiefs

Orlando Pirates had the power of Wakanda on their side in their 3-1 Soweto derby win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ Bucs’ coach ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Under-pressure Chiefs coach Komphela refuses to throw in towel

Amid hushed suggestions he could be the next man to be axed after the demoralising 3-1 rout by Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday‚ ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Pirates demolish Chiefs to keep title hopes alive

The gloss on the Soweto derby was restored after Orlando Pirates convincingly beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in a lively match that probably ended Chiefs ...
Sport
1 day ago

Aussies dominate despite stout efforts of Maharaj, Morkel

The best performance by a South Africa slow bowler since readmission couldn’t stop Australia from taking control of the first test at Kingsmead on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA stall Australia's victory march with a wicket left on the fourth evening Cricket
  2. Fiorentina captain Astori dies suddenly aged 31, matches postponed Soccer
  3. Pirates watched the movie Black Panther before overwhelming Chiefs Soccer
  4. Under-pressure Chiefs coach Komphela refuses to throw in towel  Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice

Related articles

  1. LIVE BLOG: Memela scored twice as Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. Chippa's Teboho Moloi follows Tinkler onto coaches' scrapheap Soccer
  3. Micho explains why he's played down Pirates' title hopes Soccer
  4. Difficult for Chiefs to keep focus ahead of derby‚ Mphahlele admits Soccer
  5. Cape Town City produce smash-and-grab to stun Chippa United Soccer
  6. Wits and Baroka share the spoils Soccer
  7. Sundowns cruise past AmaZulu to stretch their lead Soccer
  8. Eric Tinkler resigns as SuperSport head coach Soccer
  9. Ajax Cape Town have to be cautious in Bloemfontein‚ says Ertugral Soccer
  10. Five reasons why Kaizer Chiefs will beat Orlando Pirates Soccer
  11. Why Orlando Pirates will win the Soweto derby Soccer
  12. Senzo Meyiwa's dad confident of catching his killer now that Bheki Cele is back South Africa
X