Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela insists on taking on a positive outlook into the new year as he faces a continued crisis at the club‚ which remains up for sale‚ without much money and with an uncertain future.

Celtic have also slipped from the list of frontrunners after four successive league defeats‚ the latest a 3-2 loss at Cape Town City at the weekend after being 2-0 up at half-time.

But Komphela refuses to bemoan his woes.

“It’s always been tough for me‚ to the extent where I have developed a sense of not feel any toughness and I prefer it tough because when it gets tough‚ that’s when you learn‚" he said.