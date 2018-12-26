Soccer

'Almighty‚ bring me more problems‚ but also give me more wisdom‚’ says Steve Komphela

26 December 2018 - 11:10 By Mark Gleeson
Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela reacts during a match.
Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela reacts during a match.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela insists on taking on a positive outlook into the new year as he faces a continued crisis at the club‚ which remains up for sale‚ without much money and with an uncertain future.

Celtic have also slipped from the list of frontrunners after four successive league defeats‚ the latest a 3-2 loss at Cape Town City at the weekend after being 2-0 up at half-time.

But Komphela refuses to bemoan his woes.

“It’s always been tough for me‚ to the extent where I have developed a sense of not feel any toughness and I prefer it tough because when it gets tough‚ that’s when you learn‚" he said.

Five great soccer moments in 2018

The year 2018 had plenty of highlights for South African football.
Sport
2 days ago

“You don’t learn when things are easy. Maybe God wants me to be sharper ..... have a hell of a sharp mind ..... by consistently throwing me curved balls.

“I don’t remember a time when I had it easy. In fact‚ I want things that give me discomfort; I want to be comfortable with discomfort.

“If things are working well‚ that’s when you relax. You don’t look for alternatives. But when it gets tough‚ you start to think.

“So‚ 2019 … let it come‚ we’ll see. The only prayer that I would make is‚ “Almighty‚ bring me more problems‚ but also give me more wisdom’‚” he added.

All hail mighty Banyana Banyana

The South African women’s side can point to their best ever year of international competition in 2018 as they buried some long-held demons and showed ...
Sport
2 days ago

As for new players to strength a squad that has lost Alfred Ndengane and Lorenzo Gordinho‚ and could still lose the 29-year-old midfielder Lantshene Phalane in the new transfer window‚ Komphela chose his words carefully.

“We’ll see what we’ll do‚" he said.

"I’ve got to be professional with what I say but also realistic and try and see‚ with what we have‚ how far can we go?

"I have to try and see if there is a way of dealing with the situation while still chasing our realistic challenges.

“But it is clear that we need to sort out stuff‚” Komphela said.

Most read

  1. Steyn breaks record and Olivier new ground Cricket
  2. FIFA extends the insurance policy on players who are injured while on ... Soccer
  3. Why Kaizer Chiefs will be glad to see the back of 2018 Soccer
  4. Duanne Olivier bags two wickets to rock Pakistan at lunch Cricket
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party

Related articles

  1. Fadlu Davids not fired yet‚ to hold talks with Martzburg United bosses Sunday Soccer
  2. Sundowns and Pirates could be drawn in same Champions League group on Friday Soccer
  3. Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids fired Soccer
  4. #AbsaPrem mid-term report card: Wits keep Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns at bay Soccer
  5. Top-flight returnees Highlands end year on a high in the top eight Soccer
  6. Mosimane says Sundowns thrashed Libya side Ahli Benghazi to inspire Bafana Soccer
  7. George Lebese free to leave Mamelodi Sundowns‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  8. Ralani late show breaks the hearts of Celtic players as Cape Town City win ... Soccer
X