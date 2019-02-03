Mwape Musonda fires chilling warning to Premiership rivals

Black Leopards striker Mwape Musonda has fired a warning shot to his Absa Premiership top goalscorer title rivals and cautioned that he intends to shift into a higher gear in the club's 13 remaining league matches.

The Zambian-born striker won the Player of the month award for December-January this week as his goal-scoring form coincided with his team's ascent of the Premiership table under new English born coach Dylan Kerr‚ who also won the monthly coaches’ gong for the same period.

Musonda's goal-scoring spree could continue as early as Sunday when Leopards visit Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

“It is true that I haven’t done anything yet‚” said Musonda when talking about his league goal tally so far.