Soccer

Kaizer Motaung Junior happy to be a 'sponge' at Kaizer Chiefs

06 February 2019 - 13:58 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
A file photo of Kaizer Chiefs' chairman Kaizer Motaung (L) , football manager Bobby Motaung (C) and former club player Kaiser Motaung Jnr look on during an Absa Premiership match.
A file photo of Kaizer Chiefs' chairman Kaizer Motaung (L) , football manager Bobby Motaung (C) and former club player Kaiser Motaung Jnr look on during an Absa Premiership match.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Motaung Junior has said he currently is happy to be a "sponge" at Kaizer Chiefs‚ and to learn and observe and "add value"‚ in anticipation of taking on an administrative role at the club.

Motaung Jr‚ the son of Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung and former striker for Chiefs who played 106 games and scored 30 goals from 2003 to 2014‚ recently completed his Bachelor of Commerce (Bcom) degree majoring in financial management.

Aged 37‚ now Motaung Jr‚ who is apparently being groomed for a major administrative role at Chiefs‚ says he now intends to observe and learn for a period.

Asked to clarify his role at the club presently‚ Motaung Jun replied: “Believe me‚ it’s just an honour to be here. And I wanted to look at things from a different perspective.

“I spent many years on the pitch and learned a great deal. I was very fortunate to work with a lot of great players‚ a lot of great coaches.

Kaizer Chiefs legend 'Ace' Khuse reveals he earned R150 a month at Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs legend Donald “Ace” Khuse has revealed that when he was first signed to play professional football for Orlando Pirates in 1983 he ...
Sport
5 hours ago

“And right now I want to be‚ like I have been for the last few years‚ just a sponge. To learn.

“I’m very privileged to have someone like the chairman [Kaizer Motaung] around‚ who you can amass great knowledge from.

"We have our football manager‚ Bobby Motaung‚ who’s been through it all‚ achieved great things.

“I have my sisters Jessica and Kemiso‚ [and] other people in other departments.

“So I would love to learn‚ be a sponge‚ and two‚ add value. That’s just the gist of what I’ll be doing.

“Because at the end of the day it’s about giving back – to the club and adding value.

“I finished my studies and at the moment in time it’s about applying those studies.

“I will look to apply them. Of course the ones I did embark on were on the business side and the financial side.

How Orlando Pirates 'stole' Ace Khuse from Kaizer Chiefs on the eve of the Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs legend Donald “Ace” Khuse has recalled how he was “stolen” from under the noses of Amakhosi in 1983 to be signed by Orlando Pirates.
Sport
1 day ago

“But there are many elements to them and they can be applied in different areas of the institution. But definitely‚ it’s about me adding value.”

Popular opinion has been that Motaung Jr is being groomed‚ once he has gained a few years of hands-on administrative experience‚ to eventually run Chiefs.

Asked how he feels about such a prospect‚ he said: “My shoulders are big. I played on the pitch with the exact same connotations.

“And it’s not about the surname on your back. The chairman always said to us‚ ‘If you play your heart out‚ everyone will remember your surname’.

“So it’s the same now – I’ve got to give my heart out in whatever capacity.”

Chiefs meet Orlando Pirates in Saturday's Absa Premiership Soweto derby at FNB Stadium. Kickoff is at 3.30pm. 

Most read

  1. Memories of Global Citizen Festival crime terror fresh as police step up Soweto ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Motaung Junior happy to be a 'sponge' at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  3. Ayanda Patosi becomes the first South African to play in Iran Soccer
  4. Medical problems force one of SA’s fastest-ever sprinters to quit athletics Sport
  5. Reneilwe Letsholonyane will not be given preferential treatment‚ says ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
Emotional return to school for Hoërskool Driehoek pupils

Related articles

  1. Investigators say they have found body in wreckage of plane carrying soccer ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Black cat's Premier League pitch invasion Soccer
  3. PSL expected to grant Baxter's request to postpone fixtures to help Bafana Soccer
  4. Sundowns facing possibility of being docked point after they are charged by the ... Soccer
  5. 'We thought we were unbeatable‚' Black Leopards players tell coach Dylan Ker Soccer
  6. Black Leopards boss David Thidiela banned from football for a year and slapped ... Soccer
  7. Italian side AS Roma ignite Twitter after shout-out to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  8. Amateur upstarts hoping to use Cape Town Stadium to lay Magic trap for Kaizer ... Soccer
X