Chiefs coach Middendorp happy with his team's preparations ahead of new season

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is satisfied with his team's preparations ahead of a season that fans hope will see the end of the club's unprecedented trophyless run.

The Chiefs coach will start the new campaign under immense pressure after ending last season without silverware for an unprecedented fourth year in a row.

The once proud Amakhosi also failed to qualify for the MTN8 competition.

“I am quite satisfied with how our pre-season camp is going so far‚ given the circumstances we find ourselves in with some of our key players missing due to their country duty in the Afcon tournament‚” said coach Middendorp.

“We are not complaining but it is a challenge for us preparing for the new season without some of the guys.

"For instance‚ we needed Daniel Cardoso and Ramahlwe “Rama” Mphahlele because we were working on our defensive work.”