Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and his Orlando Pirates counterpart Rulani Mokwena crushed persistent rumours of tension between them when they shared an emotional hug at the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) Parktown offices on Thursday afternoon.

The PSL hosted a press conference for the Last 16 stage Telkom Knockout and when it was Mokwena's turn to take to the podium‚ Mosimane sat in and listened to the man he worked with at Sundowns.

The forthright Mosimane showered the Pirates coach with compliments after listening to him share his views about the game‚ and effectively put an end to the perceived bad blood between them.