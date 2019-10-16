The South African Football Association (Safa) are at loggerheads with the Confederation of African Football (Caf) who want Bafana Bafana to play two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers inside the space of three days next month and also host the home game against Sudan at 9pm on a Sunday night!

Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul is having none of it and has told Caf that South Africa is refusing to accept such taxing requirements‚ especially when Paul says the schedule of fixtures for next month’s opening salvo of Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers heavily favours the north African nations.

Ordinarily‚ countries make their own arrangements for home games‚ within the Fifa international window‚ and inform Cairo of their choice over the date of match‚ kick off time and venue.

But because it has been agreed by Caf members that a collective television rights agreements be put in place for this qualifying competition‚ the continental body are scheduling the games to ensure maximum TV exposure.

As things stand now‚ Caf wants SA to play their opening Group C game against Ghana in Kumasi on Friday‚ November 15 and then host the Sudan two days later at 9pm.