Soccer

Safa‚ PSL meet to resolve potential Under-23 Afcon player hiatus

18 October 2019 - 12:05 By Mark Gleeson
Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is‚ so far‚ the only coach to publicly agree a release of a player to the SA Under-23 for their Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt next month.
Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is‚ so far‚ the only coach to publicly agree a release of a player to the SA Under-23 for their Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt next month.
Image: Esa Alexander

The SA Football Association (Safa) are hopeful that the squad for the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month will be at full strength despite the start and finish of the tournament being played outside of a Fifa international window.

Earlier some clubs‚ with Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United saying so publicly‚ were refusing to release players for the tournament‚ which kicks off on Friday November 7 – three days before the next Fifa international window‚ which is from November 11 to 19.

The Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations‚ where South Africa are drawn with Cote d’Ivoire‚ Nigeria and Zambia‚ runs from November 7 to 22 with the top three finishers going to the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul and technical director Neil Tovey have met with Premier Soccer League (PSL) acting chief executive Mato Madlala to discuss the potential impasse.

Paul‚ however‚ says Safa are not seeking the postponement of both Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship matches on the weekend of November 7-9‚ but rather that clubs release players called up.

SA Under-23 coach David Notoane has also been talking to club coaches and privately officials say they are confident of cooperation‚ except for one or two struggling clubs.

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy this week slammed those who would refuse to allow players to go to the tournament‚ which serves as a qualifier for next year’s Olympic Games‚ in a boost to Notoane’s hopes.

“You cannot stand in a player’s way. It’s a platform for them‚” McCarthy said.

“If you don’t let him [a player] go and the team qualifies for the Olympics and then he doesn’t go to the Olympics‚ I don’t think you can do that to him.”

McCarthy will be letting defender Keanu Cupido participate in Egypt. He is‚ so far‚ the only coach to publicly agree a release of a player.

Other clubs likely to be affected are Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Chippa United‚ Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates‚ SuperSport and champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL‚ and Ajax, Richards Bay‚ Swallows FC and University of Pretoria in the GladAfrica.

READ MORE:

SA Under-23 coach Notoane planning for player withdrawals for Afcon

South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane sounded almost resigned to going to the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month without some of ...
Sport
1 week ago

SA under-23 coach David Notoane happy with the Afcon draw

Coach David Notoane expressed satisfaction with SA’s draw for next month’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations‚ but was quick to point out whatever was pulled ...
Sport
1 week ago

SA drawn against Zambia, Nigeria and Ivory Coast for Under-23 Afcon

South Africa were drawn with the Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Zambia in Group B for next month’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt from where the top ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Chiefs coach Middendorp reveals he was advised to rest four key players Soccer
  2. Springbok coach Erasmus names the squad to face Japan in World Cup quarterfinal ... Rugby
  3. Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane: 'I’m even afraid that this thing is going to lose the ... Soccer
  4. Caf vs Safa: Soccer body trying to force Bafana to play two Afcon games in ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Sundowns coach Mosimane and Pirates' Mokwena share emotional hug Soccer

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested

Related articles

  1. The nation's soccer lovers celebrate the birthday and legacy of Kaizer Motaung Soccer
  2. Caf vs Safa: Soccer body trying to force Bafana to play two Afcon games in ... Soccer
  3. Chippa mentor Mapeza becomes the 233rd different coach in the PSL era Soccer
  4. WATCH | Sundowns coach Mosimane and Pirates' Mokwena share emotional hug Soccer
  5. Bulgaria coach apologises to England over racist chants Soccer
  6. WATCH | Five big names who wished Kaizer Motaung happy birthday Sport
  7. SuperSport open talks with coach Kaitano Tembo over an improved deal Soccer
  8. 'The way we trained the other day was like we’ve never won anything‚' says ... Soccer
  9. National Football Indaba set for next month‚ says sports minister Nathi Mthethwa Soccer
  10. Percy Tau set to face Kylian Mbappe's PSG after returning to training Soccer
X