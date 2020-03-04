Soccer

PSL DC hands Wits duo Goss and Doutie lengthy bans for abusing a match official

04 March 2020 - 12:02 By Ofentse Ratsie
The Bidvest Wits duo are starring a four-match ban in their faces.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits players Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie have been banned for eight games after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee found them guilty of abusing a match official.

Four matches have been conditionally suspended.

The two players have been charged for assault on referee Masixole Bambiso during a heated Absa Premiership match between Wits and Cape Town City two months ago where the Clever Boys lost 2-0 away from home.

"The PSL Disciplinary Committee has found Bidvest Wits players Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie guilty of abusing match official Mr Masixole Bambiso‚" the statement read.

The two key players will be missing at a crucial stage in the league run-in‚ which is a massive blow to coach Gavin Hunt as he still habours ambitions of pipping pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates to the finish line.

In November Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola was suspended by the league’s disciplinary committee after he was found guilty of manhandling referee Abongile Tom during a Telkom Knockout clash with Chiefs.

The ban was later overturned by the SA Football Association (Safa) Appeals Board who reduced the sentence to four matches‚ arguing that Makola was guilty of a lesser charge of unsportsmanlike conduct.

