IN PICS | Four times Natasha Joubert shone on the Miss Universe stage

Natasha Joubert may have missed out on a spot in the Top 21 of the Miss Universe pageant, but she certainly flew the flag high for Mzansi throughout the competition.

This young fashion designer from Pretoria has been modelling since she was 10, so it's no surprise she slayed each time she stepped on stage.

Take a look:

GLORIOUS IN GREEN

Joubert's smile shone as brightly as the sequins on her emerald minidress as she made her debut during the pageant's finale at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday.