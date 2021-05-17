IN PICS | Four times Natasha Joubert shone on the Miss Universe stage
Natasha Joubert may have missed out on a spot in the Top 21 of the Miss Universe pageant, but she certainly flew the flag high for Mzansi throughout the competition.
This young fashion designer from Pretoria has been modelling since she was 10, so it's no surprise she slayed each time she stepped on stage.
Take a look:
GLORIOUS IN GREEN
Joubert's smile shone as brightly as the sequins on her emerald minidress as she made her debut during the pageant's finale at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday.
GOING SWIMMINGLY
Joubert looked confident and powerful in a yellow bikini by Ema Savahl during the pageant's preliminary competition on Saturday, which was co-hosted by a pair of former Miss Universes from SA: Demi-Leigh Tebow (nee Nel-Peters) and Zozibini Tunzi.
The beauty queen said on Instagram that walking the stage while her countrywomen announced her name felt like a dream.
“This whole experience has been such an incredible blessing and I’m forever grateful,” she added.
'TEAL DREAMS'
During the Miss Universe Prelim, Joubert also modelled “the dress of her dreams” — a figure-hugging gown in a gorgeous shade of teal by local designer Jolandie Fouche of Jolache Couture.
Fouche, who created several garments for Joubert's pageant wardrobe, told TimesLIVE that her focus while doing so was on “structure, hues of colour and a mature elegance”.
THE WIND BENEATH HER WINGS
For the Miss Universe National Costume Show last Thursday, Joubert wore a custom creation by designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, who is a favourite among Mzansi's celebs.
The gown's white hue and wing-like sleeves, which flutter into a long train, gave it an angelic silhouette.
The fabric of the train had been digitally printed with illustrations by preschool children, who were asked to draw pictures representing their “personal experiences of lockdown and how the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted their lives”.
Commenting on her national costume on Instagram, Joubert said she was thinking of the children of the rainbow nation while wearing it.
"[These children] went through one of the toughest years in history and yet are still filled with so much hope for the future. I carried that hope with me on that stage.”