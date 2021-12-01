Accuser claims Ghislaine Maxwell participated in sexual encounters with Epstein

A woman who claimed she was sexually abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein at the age of 14 told jurors on Tuesday at Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal trial that the British socialite facilitated and participated in some sexual encounters.

The woman, known by the pseudonym Jane, took the stand for the government on the second day of Maxwell’s sex abuse trial in a Manhattan federal court in the US.

During cross-examination, a lawyer for Maxwell questioned Jane, now in her early 40s, about why she did not report the alleged abuse until decades after it occurred.

Maxwell, 59, faces sex trafficking and other charges. Prosecutors said she recruited and groomed Jane and three other underage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers have said she is being scapegoated because Epstein is no longer alive.