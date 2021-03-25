The five most-watched types of TikTok vegan food videos of all time

I’m no fan of statistics, or should I say I’m not a numbers gal, but when the figures are blow-your-mind high, I’m stirred to take note.

Did you know, for instance, that since TikTok launched in September 2016, videos tagged #veganrecipe(s) have been viewed 939 million times?

This was one of the stats revealed when plant-based chewing gum brand, Chewsy, decided to discover what turns TikTok’s vegan foodies on.

To do so, they scoured an array of food websites such as BBC Good Food and Delicious Magazine looking for recipes that featured multiple times and across multiple publications over the past year. This data was used to create a list of 50 popular vegan foods, which were turned into hashtags (think #veganbrownies and #veganmilk).