IN PICS | R150m burning a hole in your pocket? Then this might be the solution
Even the garage in this 'no expense spared' mansion is lit by chandeliers
21 November 2021 - 00:04
What to get for that special person who has everything? How about chandeliers for the garage?
Even better, chandeliers in a garage attached to a R150m house in one of Johannesburg’s priciest hoods, Sandhurst...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.