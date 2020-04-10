COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Homeless try to escape from government shelter after lockdown extension

April 10 2020 - 10:50

Homeless try to escape from government shelter after lockdown extension

The extension of the national lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday was not welcomed by all as a number homeless people accommodated at the Strandfontein sports complex by the City of Cape Town tried to escape on Friday.

In a video captured by TimesLIVE photographer Esa Alexander, the homeless can be seen trying to jump the fence out of frustration at being on lockdown at the site.

The City had relocated them to the site to curb the spread of Covid-19.