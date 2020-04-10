COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Homeless try to escape from government shelter after lockdown extension
April 10 2020 - 10:50
The extension of the national lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday was not welcomed by all as a number homeless people accommodated at the Strandfontein sports complex by the City of Cape Town tried to escape on Friday.
In a video captured by TimesLIVE photographer Esa Alexander, the homeless can be seen trying to jump the fence out of frustration at being on lockdown at the site.
The City had relocated them to the site to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The homeless people at the Strandfontein sports complex trying to jump the fence out of frustration at being on lockdown at the site. The City started relocating them to the site aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.
April 10 2020 - 9:25
Covid-19: Worldwide call for ban on wildlife markets
Conservationists have welcomed the Chinese government’s ban on the consumption of wild animal products, but have voiced concerns it may drive sales underground.
This emerged during an online meeting of numerous international conservation organisations, hosted by the SA-based Blood Lions team this week.
Though not conclusive, evidence suggests humans may have contracted the coronavirus from consuming pangolins, which may have picked up the disease from bats.
April 10 2020 - 9:25
Lockdown extension to have 'huge' impact on economy, experts say
The extension of the national lockdown will have “huge” implications for the country's economy, experts say.
On Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the initial 21-day lockdown would be extended by two weeks.
In his address, Ramaphosa said ending the lockdown would reverse the gains already made in the last two weeks.
April 10 2020 - 8:22
Good Friday in the time of the coronavirus
Good Friday for the year 2020 will go down in history like no other.
In other years, church goers would now have their church clothes ready, prepared to flood churches all around the country to mark what could easily be deemed the biggest day on the Christian calendar.
But as the coronavirus lockdown period continues, families under lockdown will be attending church differently this Easter period, with scores of people expected to rather gather in front of their television or laptop screens for their yearly dose of crucifixion and resurrection sermons.
April 10 2020 - 7:15
Mbalula to lay charges against Somizi over lockdown extension 'joke'
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula will on Friday open a case against Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo for “name dropping and misinformation”.
This comes after a video surfaced online of Mhlongo telling his Metro FM colleague Dineo Ranaka that there would be a lockdown extension, just hours before it was officially announced by the president.
Mhlongo said he had heard the information from “Fikile”.
April 10 2020 - 7:10
EFF reps take salary cuts and welcome lockdown extension
The EFF has announced that all its public representatives will contribute a third of their salaries to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.
The announcement came less than two hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a similar contribution by himself, members of his cabinet, deputy ministers and premiers for the next three months.
Ramaphosa made the announcement while telling the nation that the nationwide lockdown had been extended by two weeks, taking us to the end of April.