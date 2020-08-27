COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Hospitality industry ready for 'watershed' court case over Covid-19 insurance

August 27 2020 - 08:49

For a moment I forgot my battle with Covid: Nurses dance to Jerusalema

“For a moment while dancing and doing the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge I forgot about the battle that I have just emerged from after beating Covid-19.”

Dora Nginza professional nurse Selina Ndokolo was one of 49 health-care workers on Wednesday who described their joy as they celebrated surviving the novel coronavirus by doing the popular African electro dance outside the hospital.

Scores of employees at the hospital contracted the virus as SA and Nelson Mandela Bay health facilities grappled with a spike in the number of cases in the metro in recent months.