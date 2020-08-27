COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Hospitality industry ready for 'watershed' court case over Covid-19 insurance
August 27 2020 - 08:49
For a moment I forgot my battle with Covid: Nurses dance to Jerusalema
“For a moment while dancing and doing the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge I forgot about the battle that I have just emerged from after beating Covid-19.”
Dora Nginza professional nurse Selina Ndokolo was one of 49 health-care workers on Wednesday who described their joy as they celebrated surviving the novel coronavirus by doing the popular African electro dance outside the hospital.
Scores of employees at the hospital contracted the virus as SA and Nelson Mandela Bay health facilities grappled with a spike in the number of cases in the metro in recent months.
August 27 2020 - 08:07
Universities given February deadline to complete 2020 academic year
Universities in SA have been given until February to complete the 2020 academic year with the 2021 calendar set to start between March and April.
Higher education & training minister Blade Nzimande made the announcement on Wednesday during his update on Covid-19 alert level 2 measures in the post-school education and training sector.
He said institutions have reported different levels of responsiveness in terms of their progress in completing the requirements for the current academic year and the readiness to commence the 2021 programme.
August 27 2020 - 07:00
Hospitality industry ready for 'watershed' court case over Covid-19 insurance
An upcoming court case launched by companies in the hospitality industry against Santam on the payment of business interruption claims will probably provide legal certainty on this issue.
This is the view of Ryan Woolley, CEO of specialist public loss adjustment firm Insurance Claims Africa (ICA).
ICA is representing over 700 businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector in their fight to get insurance companies to honour their Covid-19 business interruption claims.
August 27 2020 - 06:00
Covid-19 antibody test kits approved: what you need to know
Serological tests, a blood test that looks for signs of a previous Covid-19 infection, have been approved to be used as part of SA's fight against the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) authorised the use of one rapid and point of care serological test kit.
Five lab-based serology tests have also been approved.
August 27 2020 - 06:00
WATCH | 'You can never get used to death': Grave diggers tell their stories
Nomtu Magalela stands knee-deep in a freshly-dug grave at Cambrian Cemetery in Boksburg, on Gauteng's East Rand. A few metres below her feet is the coffin of an unknown person who died a few years ago.
The 56-year-old mother of two is clad in a blue City of Ekurhuleni overall, and her face is covered with a blue mask with an airflow valve in front.
A pile of red sand lies next to her. Today, she is doing a grave reopening after family members have requested to bury a second loved one in the same grave.