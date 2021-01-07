COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA Covid-19 death toll climbs to 31, 368

January 07 2021 - 00:00

Deadliest Covid day in SA, with 840 deaths and 21,800 cases reported in 24 hours

SA had its deadliest day since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, setting grim new records in terms of both fatalities and new cases.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that 844 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, along with 21,832 cases. Of the deaths, 452 were in the Eastern Cape alone, as a result of "data reconciliation".

The previous high for single-day deaths was 572 on July 22, and the previous daily high for cases was the 18,000 infections recorded exactly a week ago on December 31.