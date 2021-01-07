South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA Covid-19 death toll climbs to 31, 368

07 January 2021 - 07:07 By TimesLIVE
A woman cries after receiving information of her relative admitted to a ward for patients of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Hospital de Clinicas in La Paz, Bolivia, January 5 2021.
Image: REUTERS/David Mercado

January 07 2021 - 06:00

Emmerson Mnangagwa urged to cut holiday as Covid-19 spirals in Zimbabwe

There are growing calls for Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to cut short his annual holiday because the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has “run over” his government.

One of his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga, effectively put the country on a 30-day lockdown that started on Tuesday. His other deputy, Kembo Mohadi, announced that this time around, individual effort was key in fighting the virus.

January 07 2021 - 00:00

Deadliest Covid day in SA, with 840 deaths and 21,800 cases reported in 24 hours

SA had its deadliest day since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, setting grim new records in terms of both fatalities and new cases.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that 844 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, along with 21,832 cases. Of the deaths, 452 were in the Eastern Cape alone, as a result of "data reconciliation".

The previous high for single-day deaths was 572 on July 22, and the previous daily high for cases was the 18,000 infections recorded exactly a week ago on December 31.

