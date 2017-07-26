ANC presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa has called for the removal of all ANC leaders with ties to the Gupta family.

"I think we should sweep out the current leadership together with their Saxonwold puppet masters and elect new and honourable leaders with no ties to those who want to sell South Africa to the highest bidder‚" he said.

Addressing an SME indaba in Cape Town on Wednesday‚ Phosa took aim at the Guptas‚ who live in the plush Saxonwold suburb in Johannesburg‚ President Jacob Zuma and his allies.

He said the phrase "radical economic transformation" introduced by Zuma this year was paid for by the Guptas and London public relations firm Bell Pottinger.

"Those two ... are ideal bed mates. They belong together‚ just not in South Africa. As far as I am concerned‚ they can take their deeply divisive racist traits and dirty money and go elsewhere‚ " he said.