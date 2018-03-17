Former president Jacob Zuma is likely to challenge the decision to reinstate criminal charges against him‚ his lawyer said on Saturday.

Michael Hulley issued a brief statement saying a decision would be made only “after careful consideration and consultation with Mr Zuma”.

His statement said: “We are giving consideration to the one-page and somewhat terse response received from the National Director of Public Prosecutions wherein he has advised that the representations made on behalf of Mr Jacob Zuma are unsuccessful.

“The rationale for this decision is not clearly apparent from the communication‚ nor is the basis for the refusal.