Sport

Caster Semenya runs her fastest ever time on SA soil in the 800m

18 March 2018 - 13:39 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Caster Semenya competes for the women 800m during the 2018 Athletic South Africa Championship at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria on 16 March 2018.
Caster Semenya competes for the women 800m during the 2018 Athletic South Africa Championship at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria on 16 March 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Caster Semenya continued to dominate the local scene after running her fastest ever time on home soil in the 800m at the South African track and field championships at Tuks Stadium on Saturday night.

The three-time 800m world champion won her race in one minute‚ 57.80 seconds (1.57.80) to beat Gena Lofstrand (2:05.82) and Lee-Ann Blake (2:07.73)‚ who finished second and third respectively.

Semenya is hoping to take her blistering form to the third and final leg of the Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl on Thursday.

“We need to run almost the same pace here in South Africa like in the European season while at the same time we are doing it for the people‚” she said‚ adding that running at sea level in Paarl on Thursday does not worry her.

“For me it is not about altitude and sea level‚ it’s about what can I do best.

"It is about how fast I want to run because I try by all means to be consistent.

"I work very hard to be consistent.

"It is almost a decade running 800m and I think I am more matured.

"I know how to run splits because I work with my coach at training to practice.”

Semenya also confirmed that she would be furthering her studies after graduating recently.

The other highlight of the weekend was 17-year Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool matriculant‚ Zeney van der Walt‚ who broke the South African junior 400m hurdles record that has stood 35 years.

Van der Walt‚ who is the reigning world youth champion‚ obliterated the long-standing record sprint legend Myrthe Bothma (55.74) set in 1983 in Bloemfontein as a 19 year old.

Wenda Nel won the 400m hurdles race in a time of 55.01 but Van der Walt finished second in a time of 55.05 to also rank fourth on the South African all-time rankings in the 400m hurdles.

“I did run my own race‚" Van der Walt said.

"My last hurdle could have been better but I am happy with my performance.

"This victory gives me a lot of confidence because now I know that I can reach 55 seconds.

"My aim going forward is to run even faster but I am happy with my time today.”

READ MORE:

Luvo Manyonga admits his participation in Paarl is up in the air

World long jump champion Luvo Manyonga is doubtful for the third and final leg of the Athletix Grand Prix at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl on ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Puma SA sets the record straight on Athletix Grand Prix meeting

Puma South Africa have set the record straight and said they had nothing to do with the decision that saw Athletics South Africa (ASA) officials at ...
Sport
5 days ago

Wayde van Niekerk vows to come back stronger from injury

Olympic and world 400m Champion Wayde van Niekerk has vowed to come back stronger from the injury that has ruled him out of the Commonwealth Games in ...
Sport
5 days ago

ASA bungle mars biggest athletics meet in decades

South Africa’s biggest athletics event in more than a decade was marred as officials illegally forced athletes to cover up their sponsors’ logos.
Sport
8 days ago

Most read

  1. We’ll keep pushing‚ says Komphela as Chiefs limp to 12th draw of the season Soccer
  2. 'Micho' increasingly exasperated by questions about Pirates' title chances Soccer
  3. Caster Semenya runs her fastest ever time on SA soil in the 800m Sport
  4. Kagiso Rabada appeal sharpens focus on disciplinary code Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Pops goes the plastic
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma

Related articles

  1. Cremona dedicates seventh SA shot-put crown to his wife Sport
  2. Sascoc president Sam voices dissatisfaction with $500 a day allowance Sport
  3. Sascoc cost Safa millions of rands‚ says Safa CEO Mumble Soccer
  4. Sascoc inquiry: 'It sounds to me like a whole bunch of corrupt activities' Sport
  5. Sparks fly as dismissed Sascoc CEO Reddy makes his submission Sport
  6. Sascoc board member met investigator from 'mystery' company Sport
  7. Sascoc board members spent less than 10% of their time on sports issues Sport
  8. Sascoc deputy president quits in protest over money transfers Sport
  9. Committee of inquiry into FNB Stadium stampede postponed Soccer
  10. Gideon Sam versus Tubby Reddy - Sascoc board split in two Sport
  11. Anaso Jobodwana finally gets his Commonwealth Games call-up Sport
X