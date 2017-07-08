Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander stand firm for SA

Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander took South Africa through trying times on the third day of the first test against England at Lord’s on Saturday.

But De Kock fell in the third over before lunch to reclaim the advantage for the home side.

The visitors were 323/8 at the interval in reply to England’s first innings of 458.

Philander was 21 not out with Keshav Maharaj on five.