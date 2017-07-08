Cricket

Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander stand firm for SA

08 July 2017 - 14:42 By Telford Vice‚ Lord’S‚ London
South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates his 50 during the third day of the first Test match between England and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in central London on July 8, 2017.
Image: OLLY GREENWOOD / AFP

Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander took South Africa through trying times on the third day of the first test against England at Lord’s on Saturday.

But De Kock fell in the third over before lunch to reclaim the advantage for the home side.

The visitors were 323/8 at the interval in reply to England’s first innings of 458.

Philander was 21 not out with Keshav Maharaj on five.

De Kock and Philander shared 66 runs for the eighth wicket before De Kock carved a delivery from James Anderson to point‚ where Ben Stokes dived to take the catch.

Ten fours flowed off De Kock’s bat for his 51‚ and he reached his half-century off 36 balls — the fewest by a South African in Tests in England.

South Africa resumed on 214/5‚ and Temba Bavuma and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada batted on for 10 overs before left-arm spinner Liam Dawson had Rabada caught behind for 27.

Bavuma’s disciplined innings was ended 10 balls later when he edged off-spinner to slip.

He faced 130 balls and hit nine fours in his 59‚ which started after South Africa had been reduced to 98/3 on Friday.

Philander‚ who had to be passed fit for the match following an ankle injury he sustained while playing for Sussex‚ was hit on the right hand by Anderson with the 12th ball he faced and before he had scored a run.

After receiving medical attention‚ Philander swatted Anderson’s next ball through fine leg for four.

But he has pulled his hurt hand off the bat with almost every shot he has played‚ and is clearly in discomfort.

Moeen went to lunch with 3/59.

- TimesLIVE

