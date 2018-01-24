Cricket

Lungi Ngidi claims the huge wicket of India captain Kohli as SA take control

24 January 2018 - 15:17 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi celebrates after taking a wicket during day 1 of the 3rd Sunfoil Test match against India at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on January 24, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. SA lead the three-match series 2-0.
South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi celebrates after taking a wicket during day 1 of the 3rd Sunfoil Test match against India at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on January 24, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. SA lead the three-match series 2-0.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Emerging South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi claimed the huge scalp of Virat Kohli as India went to the tea break on the first day of the third Test at Wanderers on 114/ 4 after 53 overs.

India will resume the third session with Cheteshwar Pujara defiant on 27 off a whooping 145 balls and Parthiv Patel will try to find his footing as he is yet to get off the mark as they look to stay on for as long as possible on the crease in the final session.

Shortly after lunch‚ Kohli‚ who was dropped by Philander on 11 runs in the first session‚ rode his luck again when the normally reliable AB de Villiers put him down at third slip off the bowling of Morne Morkel while he was on 32 runs.

His luck ran out in the 43rd over when he was finally removed by Ngidi‚ for the second time in this series‚ as he edged the ball to third slip from where De Villiers made no mistake with the catch to make up for the earlier mistake.

His parents Jerome and Bongi Ngidi led the applause from the VIP Bullring stand as the fast bowler was mobbed by his team mates in congratulations for claiming the prized scalp of the influential Indian captain.

In his time on the crease‚ Kohli scored 54 runs off 106 balls which included nine boundaries and his promising partnership with Pujara was disjointed on 84.

It could have been worse for India not long after Kohli's dismissal as Anjikya Rahane was caught by Quinton de Kock on three but he stayed on after Vernon Philander’s delivery was declared a no-ball as he overstepped the mark.

Morkel made no mistake later when he trapped Rahane for lbw for only nine runs‚ which was confirmed after the Indian batsman reviewed the decision of umpire Ian Gould.

Two wickets fell in the first session with Philander accounting for KL Rahul while Kagiso Rabada dismissed Murali Vijay as India went to lunch on 45/2 after 27 overs.

READ MORE:

India battling on 45/2 after 27 overs at lunch of day one at the Wanderers

India were battling on 45/2 after 27 overs at lunch of day one of the third and final Test at Wanderers in Johannesburg after Vernon Philander and ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Five things India have to do to avoid a Test series whitewash in SA

Five things India have to do to avoid a Test series whitewash when they play South Africa in the third Test at the Wanderers starting on Wednesday.
Sport
7 hours ago

Faf worried this weekend’s IPL auction could disrupt SA camp

SA captain Faf du Plessis has conceded that this weekend’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction could cause unwanted disruptions in the Proteas camp.
Sport
8 hours ago

SA contemplate going without spinner Maharaj for final Test against India

SA captain Faf du Plessis has given the strongest hint yet that they may go without spinner Keshav Maharaj for the third and final Test against India ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Dodgy decisions dog India as Proteas dig deep and dominate Cricket
  2. Proteas bowl India out for a modest 187 on the first day of the third Test Cricket
  3. SA triathlete cleared after doping probe Sport
  4. I won't play Brockie against Chiefs‚ says Pitso as he steps up mind games Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela

Related articles

  1. Why India have every reason to be confident of a result at the Wanderers Cricket
  2. India facing the embarrassing possibility of a whitewash by SA Cricket
  3. Luck important to batting success at Wanderers‚ says Cook Cricket
  4. It's not always about personal accolades‚ says Philander as 50th match ... Cricket
  5. Smith says Kohli may not be a long-term leadership option for India Cricket
  6. India coach Shastri blames late arrival in SA for defeats to the Proteas Cricket
  7. Aussies pick seven quicks for SA series Cricket
  8. IPL auction runs rule over SA cricket Cricket
  9. Bavuma out with broken finger Cricket
  10. Should SA change anything for final Test‚ besides not moan about the pitch? Cricket
X