Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions

It would be easy to say the Sharks are caught between a rock and a hard place‚ and they are.

The Sharks will be damned if they beat the Lions at Kings Park on Saturday and they will be damned if they don’t.

They will be robbed of critical playoff momentum after their loss to the Bulls two weeks ago while there’s the significant matter of having to travel to New Zealand for a playoff in Wellington or Christchurch depending on what happens in the said Crusaders v Hurricanes match.

Sharks coach Robert du Preez is not worried about the outcome of the New Zealand match or which playoff destination they will be heading to next week.