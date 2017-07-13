Rugby

Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions

13 July 2017 - 16:19 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
General views during the Cell C Sharks training session at Growthpoint Kings Park on July 11, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
General views during the Cell C Sharks training session at Growthpoint Kings Park on July 11, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

It would be easy to say the Sharks are caught between a rock and a hard place‚ and they are.

The Sharks will be damned if they beat the Lions at Kings Park on Saturday and they will be damned if they don’t.

They will be robbed of critical playoff momentum after their loss to the Bulls two weeks ago while there’s the significant matter of having to travel to New Zealand for a playoff in Wellington or Christchurch depending on what happens in the said Crusaders v Hurricanes match.

Sharks coach Robert du Preez is not worried about the outcome of the New Zealand match or which playoff destination they will be heading to next week.

Lions banking on Hurricanes favour against Crusaders

The Lions have a big job to do this weekend in Durban if they have any hope of finishing with the most points across all of Super Rugby’s logs‚ which ...
Sport
7 hours ago

The Sharks were the one South African Super Rugby side to give the Lions a proper run for their money in the round-robin stage and Du Preez is aware of how tough the Lions are. After all‚ Johan Ackermann’s side have won 11 consecutive matches with one loss to the Jaguares.

“It will be one of our toughest games because there’s a lot to play for. We need to get our campaign back on track and put in a good performance before the quarterfinal‚” Du Preez said.

“The Lions also have a lot to play for so we know it’s going to be exciting. With the fact that we’ve got a potential quarterfinal against a New Zealand team plus the Lions‚ we’ve needed to increase our intensity and ball in play time.

Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has brought back all his available big guns for this weekend’s Super Rugby clash against the Bulls at Loftus.
Sport
4 hours ago

“We felt very unlucky not to have won that game against the Lions and we did play well in that specific game. I hope we’re going to have a repeat performance and also win the game this time. We have to be accurate with our set-pieces and put their key players under pressure.”

Ackermann also has the joy of easing his first choice inside centre Rohan Janse Van Rensburg off the bench ahead of what will be the coach’s last round-robin Super Rugby match with the Lions.

It would be easy for Ackermann to get caught up in the emotion of finishing with the Lions on a high but there are four more games to be won before tournament win thoughts can be entertained.

Ackermann recognised the need for his team to be more street-smart against the Sharks‚ especially with how the Sharks went toe-to-toe with them on April Fool’s Day when they won 34-29 at Ellis Park.

Kings priming themselves for a grandstand finish before Super Rugby exit

In a perfect world‚ the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs should have been gifted the prime time 5pm kick-off slot on Saturday to mark their Super ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We’ve done the job in terms of getting the home quarterfinal. That’s the tough part‚ but you still want to have good momentum going into the playoffs‚” Ackermann said.

“Our focus is on this week and we’re not going to look beyond that. We have to respect the Sharks and it’s nice to have a pressure game before the playoffs.

“It’s more important for us in terms of how we perform in the 80 minutes instead of worrying about what could happen in the future.

“We can’t change our mindset in a few hours and the mindset is to perform on Saturday. The Sharks have a quality side and they have everybody back on Saturday.”

Teams:

Sharks –15 Lwazi Mvovo‚ 14 Kobus van Wyk‚ 13 Lukhanyo Am‚ 12 André Esterhuizen‚ 11 Sbusiso Nkosi‚ 10 Garth April‚ 9 Cobus Reinach‚ 8 Daniel du Preez‚ 7 Jean-Luc du Preez‚ 6 Philip van der Walt (c)‚ 5 Stephan Lewies‚ 4 Etienne Oosthuizen‚ 3 Coenie Oosthuizen‚ 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle‚ 1 Thomas du Toit.

EW Viljoen ready for Bulls' Bok challenge

It’s not often that a promising youngster has the opportunity to play directly opposite seasoned Test veterans‚ but that’s exactly the scenario ...
Sport
1 day ago

Subs: 16 Stephan Coetzee‚ 17 Juan Schoeman‚ 18 Lourens Adriaanse‚ 19 Jean Droste‚ 20 Tera Mtembu‚ 21 Michael Claassens‚ 22 Curwin Bosch‚ 23 Jeremy Ward.

Lions –15 Andries Coetzee‚ 14 Ruan Combrinck‚ 13 Lionel Mapoe‚ 12 Harold Vorster‚ 11 Courtnall Skosan‚ 10 Elton Jantjies‚ 9 Ross Cronjé‚ 8 Ruan Ackermann‚ 7 Kwagga Smith‚ 6 Jaco Kriel‚ 5 Franco Mostert‚ 4 Andries Ferreira‚ 3 Ruan Dreyer‚ 2 Malcolm Marx‚ 1 Jacques van Rooyen.

Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe‚ 17 Corné Fourie‚ 18 Johannes Jonker‚ 19 Lourens Erasmus‚ 20 Cyle Brink‚ 21 Faf de Klerk‚ 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg‚ 23 Sylvian Mahuza.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Proteas drop JP Duminy for second Test against England, Du Plessis back Cricket
  2. Baxter expects Zebras to kick Bafana again in Francistown Soccer
  3. Masterful Venus Williams oldest Wimbledon finalist for 23 years Sport
  4. Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions Rugby
  5. Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls Rugby

Latest Videos

Gomorrah residents warn government: ‘We won’t beg anymore’
Jumbo salvage: Elephant saved from ocean in bizarre rescue mission

Related articles

  1. Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls Rugby
  2. Lions banking on Hurricanes favour against Crusaders Rugby
  3. French ref arrived at right call Rugby
  4. Kings exit with heads held high Rugby
  5. Kings priming themselves for a grandstand finish before Super Rugby exit Rugby
  6. EW Viljoen ready for Bulls' Bok challenge Rugby
  7. Last dance for axed duo Rugby
  8. Swys de Bruin appointed Lions head coach Rugby
  9. Kings vs Cheetahs is not the end‚ but the beginning Rugby
  10. Lions fill Kiwi pockets Rugby
  11. Sunwolves still in, but only just Rugby
  12. Stormers won't retreat into shell at business end of season Rugby
  13. Southern Kings leave lasting impression in Super Rugby Rugby
  14. Stormers hope for better workout from Bulls than Sunwolves Rugby
  15. Stormers beat Brumbies to third Super finals spot Rugby
X