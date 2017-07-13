Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has brought back all his available big guns for this weekend’s Super Rugby clash against the Bulls at Loftus.

In isolation the match is only about local bragging rights as the Stormers have already qualified for next week’s quarterfinals while the Bulls are out of playoff contention.

But Fleck wants his side to build some momentum going into the post-season at Newlands next week where they will meet either the Chiefs or the Hurricanes.

There was no temptation to put key players in cotton wool this weekend and protect them from potential injury in a match that has nothing riding on it.

The experienced trio of Rynhardt Elstadt‚ Juan de Jongh and Sikhumbuzo Notshe have been added to the match-day squad.