Sunwolves to face a 'trokkie' at Newlands

06 July 2017 - 16:15 By Craig Ray
General view of the players at drinks during the DHL Stormers training session and press conference at DHL Newlands Stadium on June 29, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

After being mauled by the Lions‚ the hapless Sunwolves are set to be run over by a ‘Trokkie’ (small truck) when they take on the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

It’s a role the Stormers hope he can reprise at senior level. “I don’t think it is a big call to play Juarno at all‚” said Fleck.

“I would call it an exciting selection. He was outstanding for the national under-20 team and we are very excited to see how he goes.

"He did play No 8 for the Junior Boks‚ but he played between seven and eight‚ and he can be very effective when he comes around the corner from blindside flank from a ball carrying point of view.

“Playing for the Stormers is not completely new to him. He played for us in the pre-season and got game time in the pre-season friendly against the Lions.

"We are very comfortable with this selection and he adds to our loose-forward options‚ both for the play-offs and beyond that.”

For Augustus‚ playing alongside captain and in-from Siya Kolisi will be a boost. Kolisi returns after sitting out last week’s 40-34 win over the Cheetahs.

And things will only get tougher for the Sunwolves as Bok lock Eben Etzebeth is also back in the second while Bok centre Damian de Allende returns from injury for his second start of the year.

Dillyn Leyds moves to fullback to cover for the injured SP Marais‚ which gives Blitzbok star Seabelo Senatla the chance to start on the left wing.

Flyhalf Damian Willemse‚ one of Augustus’ Junior Bok teammates‚ will have another chance to build on his promising performance last weekend while centre EW Viljoen also returns to the starting lineup after being benched last week.

With centres Juan de Jongh‚ Shaun Treeby‚ Huw Jones and Dan du Plessis all out injured‚ Dan Kriel is among the reserves for the match.

Stormers:

15 Dillyn Leyds‚ 14 Cheslin Kolbe‚ 13 EW Viljoen‚ 12 Damian de Allende‚ 11 Seabelo Senatla‚ 10 Damian Willemse‚ 9 Jano Vermaak‚ 8 Nizaam Carr‚ 7 Juarno Augustus‚ 6 Siya Kolisi (captain)‚ 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 4 Eben Etzebeth‚ 3 Frans Malherbe‚ 2 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.   

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels‚ 17 Steven Kitshoff‚ 18 Wilco Louw‚ 19 Chris van Zyl‚ 20 JD Schickerling‚ 21 Justin Phillips‚ 22 Dan Kriel‚ 23 Bjorn Basson

- TimesLIVE

