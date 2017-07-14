Bulls captain Adriaan Strauss has asked his charges to end their dismal Super Rugby campaign on a high note when they host bitter South African rivals the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

The clash is academic as the Bulls have failed to qualify for the playoffs while the Stormers have secured a place in the next round‚ but Strauss said victory was important for the Bulls to salvage some pride.

“A win on Saturday against them (Stormers) won’t rectify the mistakes of the whole season but it will help us to end strong and it is also important for us going forward‚” the former Springbok captain said this week as the Bulls prepared for the visit by the Capetonians.