Strauss wants Bulls to end on a high against Stormers
Bulls captain Adriaan Strauss has asked his charges to end their dismal Super Rugby campaign on a high note when they host bitter South African rivals the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.
The clash is academic as the Bulls have failed to qualify for the playoffs while the Stormers have secured a place in the next round‚ but Strauss said victory was important for the Bulls to salvage some pride.
“A win on Saturday against them (Stormers) won’t rectify the mistakes of the whole season but it will help us to end strong and it is also important for us going forward‚” the former Springbok captain said this week as the Bulls prepared for the visit by the Capetonians.
“As coach Nollis (Marais) has already indicated while he was speaking earlier‚ a win in this game is also important to thank our supporters and give them something to smile about.
“They have supported us throughout the season despite not many things going well for us.
“The fight and excitement is there from the guys and we know very well that it is going to be tough against the Stormers because they are a well-balanced side with great players all over‚ and physical up-front.”
Clashes between the Bulls and Stormers are always exciting but Saturday is expected to be a low-key affair.
“In Super Rugby‚ you play against the some of the best teams and some of the best players in the world week in and week out‚ and playing against other South African sides is special‚” Strauss countered.
“I did not play in the first game of the season against them in Cape Town but they were physical up-front and we must make sure that we are ready for them.”
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP