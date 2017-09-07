Nyakane knows Wallabies will have a point to prove against Springboks
Springbok utility prop Trevor Nyakane is under no illusions as to what to expect from the Wallabies in Saturday's Rugby Championship test at the nib Stadium in Perth.
In the first half of their 54-34 loss to the All Blacks in Sydney on August 19‚ the Wallabies were disjointed and unrecognisable as the All Blacks stormed into a 54-6 lead after 50 minutes before the hosts belatedly fought back to narrow the deficit to 20 points.
Seemingly intent on reversing years of New Zealand heartache‚ Michael Cheika's charges went toe to toe for 80 minutes in Dunedin before Beauden Barrett broke their hearts.
It's this lift in intensity that Nyakane is wary off and with him coming off the bench‚ he could be called upon to quell the Australian wave.
After all‚ poor conditioning and a lack of composure have somehow seen the Boks gift the Wallabies victories they did not deserve.
With the Boks unbeaten this year‚ Nyakane knows the Wallabies will have a point to prove.
“They also want to win this game and it's not going to be an easy one‚" Nyakane said.
"We also realise that things aren't just going to happen for themselves.
"We need to make sure that things happen and everyone has to be doing their job.
"They are desperate for a win and we also want to continue on the path that we're on.
“Its a big game‚ its going to be a big challenge. But I can't wait to get onto the field and see what happens.”
Nyakane has had to play second fiddle to Coenie Oosthuizen‚ who will be starting on Saturday‚ and Ruan Dreyer when he has had the opportunity.
However‚ Nyakane is an important member from the perspective that he can fit easily on both sides of the scrum.
Australia's scrum has come under scrutiny but Sekope Kepu and Scott Sio are proven adversaries.
While Nyakane seems to be content with doing bench duty‚ the Bulls prop said he is happy to grab any opportunity that comes his way.
“Every time you get an opportunity to represent your country‚ you have to be excited about that.
"It's going to be a good one for us and we can't wait to get onto the field and do what we've been preparing for all week‚” Nyakane said.
- TimesLIVE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE