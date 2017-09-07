Nyakane knows Wallabies will have a point to prove against Springboks

Springbok utility prop Trevor Nyakane is under no illusions as to what to expect from the Wallabies in Saturday's Rugby Championship test at the nib Stadium in Perth.

In the first half of their 54-34 loss to the All Blacks in Sydney on August 19‚ the Wallabies were disjointed and unrecognisable as the All Blacks stormed into a 54-6 lead after 50 minutes before the hosts belatedly fought back to narrow the deficit to 20 points.

Seemingly intent on reversing years of New Zealand heartache‚ Michael Cheika's charges went toe to toe for 80 minutes in Dunedin before Beauden Barrett broke their hearts.

It's this lift in intensity that Nyakane is wary off and with him coming off the bench‚ he could be called upon to quell the Australian wave.

After all‚ poor conditioning and a lack of composure have somehow seen the Boks gift the Wallabies victories they did not deserve.