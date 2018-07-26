Sixteen is the magic number in Super Rugby‚ and it’s not to do with the optimum amount of teams in the tournament.

During this weekend’s semi-finals‚ the individual try-scoring record of 15 tries in a single campaign could be broken by two‚ and possibly‚ three players.

The Hurricanes sensation Ben Lam and the Crusaders try-glutton George Bridge will have first stab at trying to break the record‚ which is currently shared by five players‚ when the New Zealand sides clash on Saturday morning.

Lam has scored 15 tries this season and is one of the five players to have reached that mark in a season. Bridge has scored 14 so far in 2018.