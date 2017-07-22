Moon gives Chiefs coach something to think about with another goal for Bafana Bafana

The opponents might have been lightweight but Ryan Moon showed that he is ready to battle with the heavyweights if given a regular starting berth at Kaizer Chiefs.

The 20-year-old forward helped Bafana Bafana breeze into the last stage of the African Nations Championship qualifiers with a 3-0 win over Botswana on aggregate.

Bafana will take on Zambia next month with a ticket to Kenya next year up for grabs.

Moon, who was robbed of the opportunity to have his family and the country see his goal on debut in national team colours in Botswana last week due to a TV blackout, made up for that by scoring at Moruleng Stadium.