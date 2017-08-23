Soccer

Khune withdrawn from Bafana squad‚ doubtful for crunch SuperSport clash

23 August 2017 - 16:42 By Tiisetso Malepa
Bafana Bafana goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune, Daren Keet and Alex Heridia during the South African national mens soccer team training session at FNB Stadium on June 07, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Bafana Bafana goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune, Daren Keet and Alex Heridia during the South African national mens soccer team training session at FNB Stadium on June 07, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana have been handed a massive blow ahead of their back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde next week with goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune and Darren Keet omitted from the squad‚ the SA Football Association (Safa) confirmed on Wednesday.

“Goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune and Darren Keet have been withdrawn from the squad that will take on Cape Verde in back to back 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers‚” said Safa.

“Khune is down with a chest infection while Keet is suffering from a knee injury.”

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has called up Reyaad Pieterse of Supersport United as well as Wayne Sandilands of Orlando Pirates as replacements.

Irate Sundowns coach Mosimane describes Loftus pitch as 'suicidal'

Irate Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has described the Loftus stadium pitch as "suicidal" after his side's league defeat to Polokwane City on ...
Sport
2 hours ago

South Africa take on Cape Verde on Friday 1 September at the Estadio Nacional Stadium in Cape Verde (8:30pm kickoff) and will return home on Saturday and then head directly to Durban for the return leg on Tuesday September 5.

Bafana remain in a strong position to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year as they are second in Group D‚ level on four points with Burkina Faso‚ who are top only on goal difference.

Senegal are third on three points with Cape Verde propping up the qualifying group with zero points after two rounds of qualifiers.

Khune's injury will also give Kaizer Chiefs' coach Steve Komphela a headache after the his captain missed the 1-1 draw away at Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend.

'I know I sound like Steve Komphela after we don’t win,' says Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane appeared to take a dig at Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela after Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2-1 Absa Premiership defeat against Polokwane ...
Sport
5 hours ago

The 30-year-old keeper missed the trip to Bloemfontein with a chest infection and is expected to be out of contention for Chiefs' crucial Absa Premiership clash against visiting Supersport United at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening (kickoff is at 19h30).

Asked whether Khune has been ruled out of the SuperSport clash‚ Chiefs' communications manager Vina Maphosa said: “Confirmation of line-ups is done with media one and half hours before kickoff.”

Bafana player's big career move excites former coach Shakes Mashaba

Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba says Rivaldo Coetzee’s dream move to Scottish champions Glasgow Celtic is testament to his ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Second choice keeper Brilliant Khuzwayo‚ who started in the draw against Celtic‚ is expected to be back in goals.

Chiefs are desperate for a win to ease the early season pressure on the squad and their coach Steve Komphela after failing to win in their opening two matches of the season.

SuperSport will also be eager to grab their first maximum points after going down 2 – 0 against city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in their first league match.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Khune withdrawn from Bafana squad‚ doubtful for crunch SuperSport clash Soccer
  2. AB de Villiers steps down as Proteas ODI captain Cricket
  3. Western Province and Aerios head to final legal confrontation Rugby
  4. Banyana handed gentle first round draw at 2017 COSAFA Championships Soccer
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack
Protesters overpower security officials

Related articles

  1. Gamal signing was probably the most difficult to negotiate, says Wits CEO Soccer
  2. Irate Sundowns coach Mosimane describes Loftus pitch as 'suicidal' Soccer
  3. SAFA provides clarity over SA's plans to host Afcon and Rugby World Cup Soccer
  4. Khune, Brockie pepper Chiefs vs SuperSport with spicy Twitter banter Soccer
  5. 'I know I sound like Steve Komphela after we don’t win,' says Sundowns coach ... Soccer
  6. Bafana player's big career move excites former coach Shakes Mashaba Soccer
  7. Chippa United cruise past AmaZulu to earn first win of the season Soccer
  8. Enterprising Baroka fight back to earn a draw against Pirates Soccer
  9. Polokwane City stun Sundowns at Loftus with Ramagalela grabbing a brace Soccer
  10. Barcelona suing Neymar for alleged breach of contract Soccer
X