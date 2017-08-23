Khune withdrawn from Bafana squad‚ doubtful for crunch SuperSport clash

Bafana Bafana have been handed a massive blow ahead of their back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde next week with goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune and Darren Keet omitted from the squad‚ the SA Football Association (Safa) confirmed on Wednesday.

“Goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune and Darren Keet have been withdrawn from the squad that will take on Cape Verde in back to back 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers‚” said Safa.

“Khune is down with a chest infection while Keet is suffering from a knee injury.”

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has called up Reyaad Pieterse of Supersport United as well as Wayne Sandilands of Orlando Pirates as replacements.